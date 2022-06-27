Jaxon Boles is all about helping others. Jaxon has always been interested in a healthcare career. This interest soon became reality when he got CNA certificated. After Jaxon got his certification, he started working at the Eureka Aposolic Christian Home. “I love my job and want to further my healthcare experience,” Jaxon said.

When Jaxon isn’t helping others in the community, he is playing baseball. Jaxon has played baseball all four years of high school. Jaxon’s baseball coach and teacher, Mr. Miller, has always been someone he has looked up to. Mr. Miller said, “On the ball field, JJ was one of my favorites. His quiet, but competitive, mentality is quite envirable in today's ‘look-at-me culture.’ As a coach, it is encouraging to work with a young ball player who demonstrates such humility and adaptability while striving for success.” Jaxon and his team advanced to sectionals his senior season.

Achieving success has always been a goal for Jaxon. One of Jaxon’s favorite quotes from Michael Jordan represents how important hard work is to him. "Some people want it to happen. Some wish it would happen. And others make it happen.”.

Someone who has pushed Jaxon to be better is his mom. “My mom is my biggest influence because she always works hard and makes sure that my needs are met,” Jaxon said.

The support that the community gives Jaxon is something that has kept him going as well. He will greatly miss the community and support Eureka has given him through his years of school. Jaxon’s favorite memories involve attending sporting events and cheering on his classmates.

One word to describe Jaxon’s high school experience is “fast.” “Going into high school I felt like it would take forever to finish but it went by much faster than I thought,” Jaxon said.

Jaxon has not let anyone stop him from doing what he loves. He plans on continuing doing what he loves after graduating high school by attending Illinois Central College to be a registered nurse. In five years Jaxon sees himself still helping others. He hopes to graduate from college and work in a hospital somewhere in Tennessee.

Additionally Mrs. Monk, another one of her science teachers said, “Anna Perry is one of the most driven student athletes I have had the pleasure of working with!”

She will take all of her knowledge and determination to Bradley University in the fall. "To give anything less than your best, is to sacrifice a gift." This quote is from the great distance runner Steve Prefontaine. He gave 100% in competition, training and in life. She prides herself in her hard work ethic, and she always gives it her all.

