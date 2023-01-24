 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2023 correction

Eureka College — The paragraph in Saturday's A3 article "Redefining 'American Dream'" describing positions Kouri Marshall has held should have indicated Marshall had separately worked in the Governor's office and for a Cook County commissioner. 

