Sparrow is a lap dog. He loves to cuddle and be with his person. He is good with dog but... View on PetFinder
Jack Sparrow
Developing story: State Farm said it will outsource information technology services to HCLTech, an IT company based in India.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
A 43-year-old Bloomington man was arrested Friday on several domestic battery charges.
Pokeworks has permanently closed its doors after over two years of service in Bloomington.
Owners of Skate ‘N’ Place in Bloomington have announced the upcoming closure of the 50-year-old business.
Julie Harris is described as a person who is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 130 pounds in weight, has brown hair and wears glasses.
Sullivan: How a missed call in Illinois’ loss to Michigan may have led to the most lopsided national title game ever
Let's talk about an uncalled penalty on an illegal pick play by Michigan at the tail end of its Nov. 19 game against Illinois.
With help from the Illinois Conservation Police and Miller Park Zoo, the animal has been captured and is under the zoo's care. Officials are investigating where the animal came from.
A spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker called it "political grandstanding at its worst."
The site of a derelict Bloomington home could be the location of Habitat for Humanity's next project. Details: