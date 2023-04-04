Meet the four candidates for three spots on Bloomington District 87's school board.
Student Legislative Action Coalition, formed in August, has been working on several projects, including participating in Responsible Cities PAC's endorsement process.
Six candidates — three incumbents and three challengers — are making their case for a spot on the Normal Town Council in Tuesday's election.
A majority of the seats on the McLean County Unit 5 board are up for election Tuesday, with nine candidates running for four seats.
The four Bloomington City Council candidates in contested races weigh in on infrastructure and other election issues.
Voters will again choose whether to allow the district to raise its education fund tax rate, a change district officials say would be paired with a decrease in other rates.
Nine people, including two incumbents, filed to fill four Unit 5 seats and four people, including two incumbent filed to fill three District 87 seats. Three incumbents did not file.