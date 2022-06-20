It’s a Brick…House

MINONK – Locals in the market for a cup of Joe or in a need of a sugar rush now do not have to venture very far.

Erin Jochums opened Brickhouse Coffee to patrons June 2 at 540 N. Chestnut St. in the downtown area.

“The first couple of jobs I had were something like that,” explained Jochums of her background. “Being a coffee lover, I always wanted to open my own place. It’s just coming back where I could put my (business administration) degree to use.

“There’s not too many places to go to in town,” she continued. “That was one thing I really wanted to incorporate…to have a place that can appeal to anybody of all ages and a place where they can meet and hang out.”

The location has been empty since former occupant Country Florist closed in December.

According to Jochums, some renovation work had to be done before the shop opened. She mentioned it is the village’s oldest structure.

“We gutted the entire building,” she pointed out. “We put in new wood floors. We tore down the front and put in brick to try to preserve the history of the town.”

Latte, cappuccino, macchiato, Americano and mocha are the various types of coffees. However, Brickhouse has other selections that include tea, smoothies, lemonade, soda, acai bowls, small meals and various pastries.

“Right now, we’re just doing drinks,” commented Jochums, who received her bachelor’s from Benedictine University in the Chicago suburb of Lisle. “A lot of our drinks are mixed with espresso shots. We’re also incorporating desserts. We just began to offer donuts and pies.”

Although it has been open a short time, one menu item has been requested more than any other.

“The ice brown shake espresso,” Jochums stated. “The second people ordered it, they were hooked. Starbucks had something similar years ago, but they decided to take it off the menu.”

She indicated the townsfolk have been quite receptive.

“Even before we opened, we had people who offered their opinions of what to incorporate, none of which was bad,” said Jochums. “The fact we’re so accommodating I think that should benefit the community. We have had an amazing response so far.”

There are currently six employees although two will depart for college in August. When that happens, Jochums plans to hire replacements. The shop’s hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Notes: According to Jochums, a landline phone will be in place soon. In the mean time, the shop can be reached at (309) 660-3892. She is listed a seating capacity of 22. Their Facebook page is updated multiple times per week. Her husband is native son Grant Jochums, who is also a Benedictine graduate. The couple resides in town and they have a daughter, Lyla, who is almost 10 months.

