ISU providing students, staff with support services after student's death

NORMAL — Illinois State University Student Counseling Services will be holding "supportive space" Friday on campus for students and staff following the announcement that a graduate student has died.
Authorities on Thursday confirmed that a body found in the Illinois River in LaSalle County has been identified as that of missing ISU student Jelani Day
Student Counseling Services will be holding supportive space on Friday, September 23rd 8-4pm at the Multicultural Center and 4-9pm at both the Brown Ballroom in the Bone Student Center. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/e5xIm76BQ0— Multicultural Center at ISU (@ISU_MC) September 24, 2021
Police said Day, 25, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the cannabis dispensary Beyond/Hello in Bloomington. He was reported missing the next day, and his car was found Aug. 26 concealed in a wooded area in Peru.
Support services will be offered 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Multicultural Center and 4-9 p.m. in the Brown Ballroom in the Bone Student Center.
