ISU, Heartland closed Wednesday, Thursday

ISU will not be holding classes the next two days and all buildings besides residence halls and residential dining halls will be closed. The ISU Laboratory Schools are also closed with classes canceled.
As of Tuesday afternoon the ISU plans to reopen on Friday.
IWU will use remote classes on Wednesday, along with having faculty and staff who can work remotely do so. Essential workers will still be on campus. Campus buildings except residence halls and the dining hall will also be closed.
As of Tuesday afternoon, IWU plans to return to in person classes and work on Thursday.
Central Illinois residents were met with bitter cold and a dusting of snow on Friday, but meteorologists are keeping an eye on a potential cold front that could bring a larger snowfall early next week.
The lawyer who represented a former Bloomington piano instructor on child sexual assault and child pornography charges has withdrawn from the case despite five more trials expected to be held for other alleged victims.
BLOOMINGTON — An Atlanta man is charged with delivering methamphetamine.
Illinois State University students made their way through the steady snow while walking between classes Feb. 5, 2021, on the ISU quad in Normal. The campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to winter weatehr.