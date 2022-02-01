 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

ISU, Heartland closed Wednesday, Thursday

  • 0

The biggest winter storm so far this season is on its way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the freezing rain and snow.

NORMAL — Illinois State University and Heartland College will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather. Illinois Wesleyan University is moving to remote operations for Wednesday.

Watch now: Common App already boosting numbers at Illinois public universities

ISU will not be holding classes the next two days and all buildings besides residence halls and residential dining halls will be closed. The ISU Laboratory Schools are also closed with classes canceled. 

As of Tuesday afternoon the ISU plans to reopen on Friday.

Classes are also canceled at Heartland. 

021220-blm-loc-1weather (copy)

Illinois State University students made their way through the steady snow while walking between classes Feb. 5, 2021, on the ISU quad in Normal. The campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to winter weatehr. 
Bloomington-Normal schools not seeing natural gas price rise

IWU will use remote classes on Wednesday, along with having faculty and staff who can work remotely do so. Essential workers will still be on campus. Campus buildings except residence halls and the dining hall will also be closed. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, IWU plans to return to in person classes and work on Thursday. 

Watch now: Red Note fest brings new music to Illinois State campus

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News