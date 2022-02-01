ISU, Heartland closed Wednesday, Thursday

NORMAL — Illinois State University and Heartland College will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather. Illinois Wesleyan University is moving to remote operations for Wednesday.

ISU will not be holding classes the next two days and all buildings besides residence halls and residential dining halls will be closed. The ISU Laboratory Schools are also closed with classes canceled.

As of Tuesday afternoon the ISU plans to reopen on Friday.

Classes are also canceled at Heartland.

IWU will use remote classes on Wednesday, along with having faculty and staff who can work remotely do so. Essential workers will still be on campus. Campus buildings except residence halls and the dining hall will also be closed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, IWU plans to return to in person classes and work on Thursday.

