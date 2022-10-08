ISU basketball returning to Horton Field House for game against SIUE on Dec. 10

NORMAL — Illinois State basketball is making a return to Horton Field House, which should bring back a flood of memories for long-time Redbird supporters.

During Friday night's HoopFest at Redbird Arena, it was announced that ISU will face Southern Illinois Edwardsville on Dec. 10 in the first game at historic Horton Field House in 34 years. Game time is 3 p.m.

The last game played at Horton was on Dec. 2, 1988, when DePaul beat the Redbirds, 78-77. ISU's next home game after that was on Jan. 11, 1989, played at the newly built Redbird Arena.

ISU legend Doug Collins will be among those in attendance at Horton on Dec. 10 along with other former players and coaches.

"One of the things I said when I got here was I wanted to embrace the history and tradition and the alumni piece of this program," said ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon. "I think there's no better way to honor that than to play in that building."

Pedon gave credit for the idea — and the reality of making it happen — to ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan and deputy athletic director Mark Muhlhauser.

"When I came to ISU and met with our donors and fans, they consistently mentioned their fond memories of the atmosphere in Horton Field House and watching the teams led by Coach Will Robinson and players like Doug Collins, Bubbles Hawkins and Rickie Johnson,” said Brennan.

“The more I heard, the more I became intrigued with bringing some magic back for our fanbase. With a lot of careful work and planning by a lot of good people, we are able to make this game a reality and I cannot wait to see Horton rocking with students, donors and fans.”

The only drawback for a game at Horton will be a limited crowd compared to Redbird Arena.

There will be just 3,800 seats available for purchase. Current men’s basketball season ticket holders will have first crack at purchasing tickets for the game against the Cougars.

The game will be sold on a single-game basis and is not included in current season-ticket packages. Students will have the ability to purchase allotted student section tickets at a later date with pre-sale on those tickets available to Red Alert members.

ISU will also host a special Lunch with a Legend event prior to the game beginning at 1 p.m. in the north end of Horton Field House. Collins will be the special guest and share stories of his playing days at Horton from 1970-73 at a special chalk talk following lunch. The event package cost is $100 during the presale and $125 after that and includes the reserved lower level section game ticket, food and drinks and a chance to chat with Collins.

"To know that we will be competing in that building for the first time in 34 years is something that will be very special for all of us," said Pedon. "Having Doug Collins be a part of this event will undoubtedly elevate the nostalgic experience. We can’t wait to welcome back all of our former players, coaches and staff members who have all left a piece of their heart in that building.”

The game also will be nostalgic for SIUE head coach Brian Barone. Barone's father, Tony, was an assistant coach at Bradley during the 1980s when the Redbirds and Braves played some intense games at Horton under head coaches Dick Versace of Bradley and Illinois State's Bob Donewald.

Brian Barone later served as an ISU assistant coach for Porter Moser.

Horton Field House opened on December 4, 1963. Some of the classic ISU victories in the building were a 91-81 win over ninth-ranked Tulsa during the 1984 season; an 81-76 win over fourth-ranked Indiana State — featuring future NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird — during the 1977-78 season; and an 88-84 win over fourth-ranked UNLV in 1977.

Bubbles Hawkins set the ISU single-game scoring record at Horton when he poured in 58 points during a 130--93 win against Northern Illinois on Feb. 20, 1974. That broke Collins' record of 57 points set the season before against New Orleans at Horton.

Those wishing to purchase season tickets and secure a spot for the Horton Field House game can contact the Redbird Ticket Office at 309-438-7748 or log onto GoRedbirds.com/Tickets.