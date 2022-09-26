IPDPL to host a farewell open house

METAMORA — Illinois Prairie District Public Library will honor longtime staff member, Peggy Bockler, with a farewell open house on Sept. 30, from 1-4 p.m. at the IPDPL-Metamora branch, located at 208 E. Partridge St. in Metamora. The public is invited to attend and help thank Bockler for her service and devotion to the Woodford County library system.

Bockler began working for Illinois Prairie in March 2007. Her original title was “Shelver,” and her duties revolved around returning books to their proper location within the library. Over the ensuing fifteen years, she has risen to become the Circulation Manager for the Metamora branch, the headquarters of the Illinois Prairie library district. In that time, she has guided many area students from picture books to adult fiction, helped with countless research projects, and been a steady presence in Metamora. She is well-versed in the reading interests of the Metamora library patrons and always seems to know exactly which book a reader might like next.

Bockler grew up in Metamora and was a patron of the Metamora library long before she worked there. She and her husband, John, have been active in the Metamora community, raising two sons here, and championing the revitalization of the historic Metamora Square. She has been a staunch advocate for the Mark Linder Walk for the Mind, helping raise money for brain tumor awareness and medical research. Her retirement plans include expanding her involvement in this vital Central Illinois organization.

Punch and cookies from the IGA Bakery will be served. Anyone who has been a patron of the Metamora branch during the past fifteen years is encouraged to attend to thank Bockler for her dedication and service to the Metamora community.