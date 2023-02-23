ROANOKE — Illinois Prairie has announced a new service to provide its patrons with seamless and unlimited access to over 4,000 digital magazines using the OverDrive Magazines platform. Readers can access the latest issues of their favorite magazines using the Libby app on their personal devices. The service is easy to use and offers a seamless reading experience, with features such as adjustable text sizes, dark mode, and bookmarking. Popular titles include HGTV Magazine, Cooks Illustrated, Prevention, Good Housekeeping, Wired, Reader’s Digest, Popular Science, Rolling Stone, and more. The collection includes favorites for kids and teens, as well, including National Geographic Kids, Highlights for Children and Highlights High Five, Sports Illustrated Kids, OWL, Time for Kids, and more.

Library cardholders can choose from over 4,000 magazine titles from the United States and around the world, including titles in a variety of foreign languages. Magazines are available immediately, with no holds, no waiting, and no limit on the number of magazines that can be checked out at one time. Unlike their print counterparts, which have a 7-day lending period, digital magazines can be checked out for two weeks. There is also a “Notify Me” service built in that will alert readers when the latest issue of their favorite magazine is available. Readers even have access to up to three years of back issues, far more than the library can store onsite! The OverDrive Magazine collection has options for literally every reader, from kids to adults, on every topic – home and garden, health and wellness, food and lifestyle, crafts and hobbies, finance and business – the list goes on and on.

To access the new magazine collection, library cardholders can download the Libby app from their app store or by using the link on the IPDPL online catalog home page at https://alsi.sdp.sirsi.net/client/en_US/IllinoisPrairie/. Readers should log into the app using their library credentials, library card number and password, to set up a new account, or with their Libby credentials if they already have an account. Anyone needing assistance with the Libby app can call or visit their local IPDPL branch.