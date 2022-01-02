Indiana State conquers Bradley

Cooper Neese scored 19 points as Indiana State edged Bradley 76-71 on Sunday at Terre Haute, Ind.

Micah Thomas had 18 points and eight rebounds for Indiana State (8-6, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Zach Hobbs had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Bradley scored 30 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Terry Roberts had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Braves (7-7, 1-1).

Malevy Leons added 11 points and 12 rebounds. Connor Hickman had 10 points.

Bradley enjoyed a 44-33 rebounding margin and shot 40.8 percent from the floor to 44.8 percent for the Sycamores.

Indiana State connected on 15 shots from 3-point range, while the Braves hit nine.

UNI tops Evansville

Northern Iowa placed five scorers in double figures en route to an 83-61 MVC victory over Evansville at Cedar Falls, Iowa.

AJ Green topped the Panthers (5-7, 1-1 MVC) with 18 points. Trae Berhow added 16, Noah Carter 15 and Nate Heise and Antwan Kimmons 10 apiece.

Evansville (4-9, 0-2 MVC) was outscored 43-28 in the second half.

Blaise Beauchamp led the Purple Aces with 14 points. Evan Kuhlman chipped in 12 and Jawaun Newton 11.

UNI's Tywhon Pickford and Evansville's Noah Frederking were the leading rebounders with seven each as the Panthers enjoyed a 30-27 margin on the boards.

Loyola game canceled

Due to COVID health and safety protocols within Saint Xavier's program, Loyola's scheduled game for Sunday was canceled.

Loyola (9-2, 1-0 MVC), which has not seen action since December 10, is scheduled to play at Illinois State on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

