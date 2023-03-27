BLOOMINGTON-Members of Alpha Beta, Beta, and Beta Iota Chapters met on March 18 at the IEA Building in Bloomington to hear Rebecca Gamboa, Illinois NEA Director, who presented her program “Attack on Books: Why Now…and What Can We Do About It?”

Historically, banning books in this country goes back to colonial times and concerned religious issues. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, 2,532 individual books were banned, 138 school districts were involved, and 4,000,000 students were affected in 38 states. A few states have even taken legislative action.

In some schools where there have been complaints from parents and various groups, teachers have been asked to make a list of every book they teach and every book that is available for students in their room. Librarians are to do the same.

Some books that have been banned are The Kite Runner, Forever, A Wrinkle in Time, The Color Purple, The Bluest Eye, The Giver, Of Mice and Men, Bridge to Terabithia, The Handmaid’s Tale, and all the Harry Potter books. Many picture books have been banned like In Our Mother’s House, Baby Tree, and Separate Is Never Equal. Many of these banned books have been around for years and have been liked by students such as Charlotte’s Web and To Kill a Mockingbird, and the books have great lessons to teach.

Seventy per cent of these “ban books” groups like Moms for Liberty and Awake Illinois have been formed since 2021. What can DKG members do? Form groups and raise voices in schools and communities that everyone has the right to read. For up-to-date information concerning banning, go to the website: Pen.org.

Louann Harms, Fairbury, reported she has received four applications for the two Chapter Recruitment Grants of $300 each for high school girls who want to become teachers. Applications for Early Career Educator Grants of $100 will be distributed to newer teachers in the area.

Pres. Marcia Wahls, Chenoa, said that the DKG State Convention will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Oak Brook on April 21-23. For display, she will prepare a poster about Alpha Beta’s activities and projects during the year. Those who will be attending are Wahls, Janet Kilgus, Fairbury, Lou Ann Jacobs, Bloomington, and Louann Harms who will be inducted as the Area 4 Representative of the Illinois State Nominations Committee.

For legislation, Sara Kaufman, Eureka, reported that Governor Pritzker announced that with the increased revenue of $1 billion, the state will probably be designating funds to the “Rainy Day Fund” for unexpected emergencies, granting some tax cuts, and contributing to the TRS Pension Fund.

Barb Baumann, Minonk, reminded members that the Creative Arts Retreat will be held on June 20-22 in a new area--the Double Tree by Hilton in Bloomington.

The next meeting on May 2 will be held at the Pontiac Family Kitchen at 5:30 p.m. The chapter will present Recruitment Grants to two high school women who will major in education. Also, Early Educator Grants will be awarded to applicants who have new projects for their students.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) promotes professional and personal growth and excellence in education. The Society has chapters in 17 countries and provides grants for educational projects, scholarships, leadership training, mentoring, and global networking opportunities. For more information, visit www.dkg.org or contact Carol Hughes at chughes@mtco.com.