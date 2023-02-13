Spaghetti supper upcoming

ROANOKE-A spaghetti supper will be held at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall on March 4 from 4-6:30 p.m. The $10 meal includes spaghetti with your choice of meat or alfredo sauce, salad, French bread, homemade pies and desserts. Carry-outs are available.

Haystack Supper Feb. 25

ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Haystack Supper on February 25 from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine in or carry out and will be served on a donation basis. Contact Grant Ulrich at 309-531-4707 for more information.

Kids paint party fundraiser

EUREKA-Friends of Woodford County IL Feral Cats will be hosting a winter-themed kids paint party fundraiser on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-noon in Eureka. All kids age 7-18 are welcome with those under 7 requiring an adult to help. Contact Crystal Corley at 217-358-1268 for more information.

Woodford County SWCD tree and fish sale

EUREKA-The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for its spring tree and fish sale. Orders for trees will be taken until March 17 with delivery set in April.

Fish orders will be taken until April 20, except for grass carp, which must be ordered by April 13. Fish pick up will be April 28. If you are interested in ordering, please call 309-467-2308 ext. 3 or you can find the order forms on our website, which is http://woodfordcountyswcd.tripod.com . You can also stop by our office at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka to pick up an order form between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

UMC breakfast upcoming

EUREKA-The United Methodist Men's group is hosting the 47th Ole Farmer's Breakfast on Feb. 18 from 6-10 a.m. The breakfast will be held at the Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Calendar Street. A free will offering will be accepted at the door with no ticket needed. Proceeds from the event go toward church camp scholarships, Cub Scout Pack 257, and other local missions and ministries.

Free class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will be offered at Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Roanoke Branch. The course will be held in the Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke beginning Feb. 18 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. There will be no class on April 9 to observe Easter.

Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their monthly meeting on Feb. 21, at the Eureka College in Dickinson Commons. Lunch meals will be available. Their speaker is Brandon Bressner, who will enlighten them on the annual Champion BBQ contest held at Eureka College during the summer. More information will be forthcoming

