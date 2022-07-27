 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walking and bus tours offered in Peoria

PEORIA -Peoria Historical Society continues its series of walking and bus tours in August.

A walking tour of the grand and historic homes around Glen Oak Avenue will be from 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 18 beginning at the John C. Flanagan House Museum, 942 NE Glen Oak Ave. Tickets are $15.

Bus tours will be from 10 a.m.-noon as follows: Aug. 5 Roots of the River City; Aug. 6 Notable Peoria Women; Aug. 12 and 26 Springdale Cemetery; Aug. 13 Warehouse District Renaissance; Aug. 19 World's Most Beautiful Drive; Aug. 20 Abraham Lincoln, Civil War and abolition; and Aug. 27 Roll out the Barrel. Tickets are $20 at 309tix.com or call Peoria Historical Society at 309-674-1921.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.

