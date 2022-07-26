Journal office by appointment only

Fund set up for accident victims

ROANOKE-Many members of the Roanoke community and beyond are reaching out to financially assist the electrical accident victims. Donations may be placed in the collection boxes at church, made online through the church website, or sent to Apostolic Christian Church, P.O. Box 766, Roanoke, IL 61561. If writing a check, please write out to the church and put “accident victims” on the memo line.

Two alternative ways have been established for community members and non-local people:

A donation page has been set up on GiveSendGo, a Christian version of GoFundMe. An account has also been opened at Goodfield State Bank to accept contributions.

Believe in Bella fundraiser

MINONK-Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson are having a spaghetti dinner to benefit Bella Fortner. Fortner is a student at Fieldcrest High School from Minonk who is in treatments at St. Jude’s for lymphoma. All money raised will go to benefit her and her family as she fights this disease.

The dinner is August 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 336 W. 4th Street, Minonk. It begins at 4 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m. or we run out of food. The menu is spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, salad, green beans, and Italian bread. Drinks are included for those dining in. Desserts are also available for an additional donation.

Tickets are $5 for children 10 and under and adults are $10. You may dine in or if you prefer a drive thru option is available.

Thrivent Financial contributed the seed money for this dinner.

If you would like to help the day of the dinner, check out Immanuel’s website or their Facebook page for a link to the sign up. Questions? Immanuel318@gmail.com

Local churches provide free laundry days

EUREKA-On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9-11 a.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon- 4 p.m., the Eureka Christian Church and St. Luke's Catholic Church, are teaming up to provide free laundry to patrons of the Eureka Laundromat . Coins for machines and laundry detergent will be provided, as well as water and treats for kids.

This ministry is an Operation Inasmuch United project. Operation Inasmuch is a national program designed to help Christian churches coordinate community service projects in their communities.

For more information contact the Eureka Christian Church at office@eurekachristian.org or 309-467-2369.

Kiwanis Club to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be holding their next meeting on Aug. 3 at 12:30 p.m. at Michael’s Italian Restaurant, Eureka. Abby Behrens will be introducing attendees to the Butterfly Project. Lunch will be available for purchase if wanted. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Eureka Club is the proud sponsor of the Morton and Eureka High School’s Key Clubs which offer opportunities for members to learn leadership and service. For more information, you may call Nancy Aldridge at 309-467-4750.

Hymn Sing in Metamora

METAMORS-The public is invited to a Hymn Sing on Sunday evening July 31 at 6 p.m. at the Mennonite Heritage Center in the Sutter Barn at 675 IL State Route 116 west of Metamora. The event is hosted by Cazenovia, Metamora and Roanoke Mennonite congregations.

R-B band and choir fundraiser

ROANOKE-The Roanoke Benson High School Band and Choir are having a fundraiser at the Metamora Dairy Queen, August 1 from 4-9:00 p.m. 15% of all proceeds go to support the RBHS Disney trip next spring.

Quarter Auction to be in August

EUREKA-The Quarter Auction is back at The Barn III on Aug. 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Admission is $3 and includes one paddle with additional paddles $2. There are door prizes and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information contact Susan Bressner, 309-360-4555 or email susan@bressner.net.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Aug. 2 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Their guest speaker is Andrew Destnick from the Lutheran Social Services to present the foundation’s Hallmark “Making a Difference Together”

They would like to thank Mayor Lind and Linda Logan for presenting the plans to establish a “Charter for Freedom” to be on displayed in the upper park at Eureka Lake.

Walking and bus tours offered in Peoria

PEORIA -Peoria Historical Society continues its series of walking and bus tours in August.

A walking tour of the grand and historic homes around Glen Oak Avenue will be from 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 18 beginning at the John C. Flanagan House Museum, 942 NE Glen Oak Ave. Tickets are $15.

Bus tours will be from 10 a.m.-noon as follows: Aug. 5 Roots of the River City; Aug. 6 Notable Peoria Women; Aug. 12 and 26 Springdale Cemetery; Aug. 13 Warehouse District Renaissance; Aug. 19 World's Most Beautiful Drive; Aug. 20 Abraham Lincoln, Civil War and abolition; and Aug. 27 Roll out the Barrel. Tickets are $20 at 309tix.com or call Peoria Historical Society at 309-674-1921.

Journal looking for stories

