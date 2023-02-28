Benson Fire Dept. chicken supper

BENSON-The Annual Chicken Supper and Firearm Raffle will be held by the Benson Fire Dept. on March 4 from 4-8 p.m. at the Benson American Legion. ½ chicken dinner is $12 and ¼ chicken is $10 and both include mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and bread. A firearm raffle will be held for four firearms and the raffle price is $10 a ticket. All proceeds will go towards improvements and equipment at the fire hall.

CEGCYRA registration upcoming

EUREKA-CEGCYRA will open in-house baseball and softball registration, March 1-15. Those interested in registering can do so online by creating an account at cegcyra.org.

Further questions can be sent to director@cegcyra.org

Storm spotter training

EUREKA-The public is invited to a National Weather Service storm spotter training class. The class is hosted by the Woodford County EMA and will be held on March 7, at 6 p.m., at the Eureka College Cerf Center Becker Auditorium.

EUREKA PEO to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka PEO Chapter IQ will hold its monthly meeting on March 13 at the Eureka Christian Church. Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting will be held at 7 p.m. The program will be the election and installation of officers and election of delegate and alternate to the Illinois State Convention in June.

Spaghetti supper upcoming

ROANOKE-A spaghetti supper will be held at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall on March 4 from 4-6:30 p.m. The $10 meal includes spaghetti with your choice of meat or alfredo sauce, salad, French bread, homemade pies and desserts. Carry-outs are available.

Woodford County SWCD tree and fish sale

EUREKA-The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for its spring tree and fish sale. Orders for trees will be taken until March 17 with delivery set in April.

Fish orders will be taken until April 20, except for grass carp, which must be ordered by April 13. Fish pick up will be April 28. If you are interested in ordering, please call 309-467-2308 ext. 3 or you can find the order forms on our website, which is http://woodfordcountyswcd.tripod.com . You can also stop by our office at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka to pick up an order form between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their monthly meeting on March 7, at Eureka College in the Dickinson Commons. Lunch meals will be available. Their guest speaker will be Michael Mayo, who will provide them with information on the new pizza restaurant opening in Eureka.

HCE to hold meeting

DEER CREEK-The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will meet on March 9, 11:30 p.m., at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A soup luncheon with salads and desserts will be served. Lessons to be given by Barbara Ricketts will be “Mindfulness/Money.” Members are asked to bring a salad or dessert to share.

All women of the Deer Creek Community and surrounding area are invited to attend. For further information, call 309-447-6433 and ask for Mary Eschelbach.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com