Christmas dinner in Roanoke

ROANOKE—A free Christmas Day community dinner will be held on Dec. 25, at 1 p.m. in the Roanoke Park Building. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. It is helpful for planning purposes to make reservations. Please contact Edie Yordy, by phone 309-923-8681 or by email, ley71@frontier.com if you plan to attend.

One-Room School book available now

EUREKA-One Room Schools of Woodford County, the newly published book of the Woodford County Historical & Genealogical Society has been received at 112 N. Main Street, Eureka . It is available at the society headquarters as well as the Eureka Public Library. The society is open from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost of the book is $85.

Authored by historian Karen Fyke, the book is a compilation of data and photos collected over the past six years. All 102 Woodford County one-room schools are included. A massive surname index allows for easy research. The publisher is M. T. Publishing of Evansville, Indiana, the same publisher the society has utilized for its past five books.

For more information, contact Fyke at 309-360-6772.

Tree of Hearts needs gifts

EUREKA-Woodford County Heartline and Heart House Tree of Hearts have set a goal of 1,500 new unwrapped gifts for kids 0-high school aged. This program provides Christmas gifts to low-income people in Woodford County. The Eureka Public Library is a collection point again this year and you may drop off gifts by Dec. 16.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Dec. 13 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. The Eureka Middle School Honors Choir will present “The Sounds of Christmas” in song.

The Rotary would like to thank Ali Gibb’s for her presentation on The Feed Company. Her family in rural Roanoke is growing fruits and veggies for the distribution to those in need.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.