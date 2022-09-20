Journal office by appointment only

Road closing in Eureka

EUREKA-College Ave. from Darst to Burgess, Eureka, will be closed from 6:45-9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 for the Run with Reagan event. Later that day, from 3-7:30 p.m., Reagan Dr., from Burgess to Dickinson, will be closed for the Eureka College homecoming football game.

Taste of Eureka upcoming

EUREKA-The annual Taste of Eureka event will be held on October 14 from 4-7 p.m.

The Taste of Eureka is an opportunity for people to visit participating Eureka Business Association members and pick up a sampling of treats, coupons, and other items. Some businesses will also be offering special sales and drawings during the event.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 30 at the Eureka Public Library and Eureka IGA. Tickets are $5 each; only 325 will be sold. For more information about the Eureka Business Association, their gift check program, and their annual community events, visit www.eurekabusiness.net.

Goodfield Blood Drive

GOODFIELD-The Goodfield Elementary Red Cross Blood Drive is scheduled for Sept. 28, from 4-7 p.m., at the Goodfield Elementary Gym. Make an appointment thru the Red Cross website. Contact melissarokey@gmail.com with questions.

Nazarene Church Youth Garage Sale

EUREKA-The youth group at Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene invite everyone to an indoor garage sale and bake sale. It will be held at the church at 1601 S. Main Street in Eureka on Oct. 13-15. It will run from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. each day, Thursday through Saturday. Also, community donations for the sale are gladly accepted up to Oct. 13

The youth are raising funds to travel to the Nazarene youth convention which will be held in Tampa Bay, Fla. in July of 2023. The convention is a wonderful opportunity for the teens for growth, discipleship, mission work, and meeting other teens from across USA and Canada. Please contact the church office, 309-467-2276, if you have any questions or would like to donate items for the sale, or message them through their Facebook page “Eureka Grace Nazarene”.

Family Fest and Auction Oct. 8

GOODFIELD-The Auxiliary of the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka is sponsoring the Family Fest Benefit and Online and Silent Auction on Oct. 8 at Goodfield’s Apostolic Fellowship Hall from 4-8 p.m.

Updated information on this event will be posted on their Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka’s Facebook page and their website page.

Blood Drive upcoming

ROANOKE- The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive on Sept. 27, from 12:30-5:30 p.m., at the Roanoke Park Building. Sign up by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, www.redcrossblood.org or by calling Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

Free seminar offered

ROANOKE-A free informational presentation, "Medicare 101" will be offered at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library - Roanoke branch, 123 E Broad St., in Roanoke on Sept. 24, from 10:00-11:30 am. The basics of Social Security in relation to Medicare Parts A-D and Medicare Supplements will be covered and updated to prepare for the annual enrollment period. The seminar is open to the public and for educational purposes only. As space is limited, registration is requested by calling or texting Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371.

Eureka Church celebrates 80 years

EUREKA-Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1601 S. Main St., is celebrating 80 years of history and ministry impact. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration during the worship service on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 am. There will be a cake reception following the service.

The church invites anyone with a past connection to the congregation to pass this information on and be with them on Oct. 16. If anyone has served in ministry here in Eureka at the church or elsewhere after being a part of this congregation, the church hopes you are able to join them on Oct. 16.

If you are not able to attend in person but would like to send a video greeting to the congregation, please message them through their Facebook page. They encourage everyone to visit their Facebook page, Eureka Grace Nazarene, to let them know you are coming.

Run with Reagan Sept. 24

EUREKA-As part of the 100th Homecoming at Eureka College, the annual Run with Reagan is looking for 100 runners.

The event will be held Sept. 24 with registration at 7 a.m., a 400m or one-mile Kids Dash at 8 a.m. and a 5K race and one-mile fun run/walk at 8:15 a.m.

All entries will get a free pancake breakfast afterward. Register at 5kevents.raceentry.com.

Awards will be given to the top male and female runner, as well as the top three performers in each age bracket.

Race proceeds benefit the Ronald W. Reagan Society and the Eureka College Red Devil XC and Distance teams.

For more information contact Chris Robinson, 309-467-6455 or ecrobinson@eureka.edu.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Sept. 27 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Matt O’Hanlon will be their speaker for the meeting. He will speak on the use of Drones.

The semiannual Rotary Pork Chop feast was operating again on Thursday and Friday last week. The Rotary wants to thank everyone who supported this event and hope all had a delicious meal.

