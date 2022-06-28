Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Pickleball clinic in Roanoke

ROANOKE-There will be a free Pickleball clinic at the Roanoke Park tennis courts on July 11 from 6-8 p.m. Tom Wait and his wife, from Bloomington, will be teaching basic rules as well as instruction on game play with singles and doubles. Registration is required to determine interest. There will be a 10-12 person limit. Please text or call Bev Luginbuhl at 309-712-3448 before July 10 to sign up.

BBQ competition coming back to Eureka

EUREKA-The Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown is back for another year in Eureka. The event will be held July 16 at Eureka College Practice Field. Competition BBQ teams from all over the country will be competing for the Kansas City Barbecue Team of the Year Award.

Music, vendors, inflatables and food trucks will be open from 1-5 p.m.

A crowd favorite, People’s Choice BBQ Contest, will be held from 2:30 p.m. until gone. For this contest, the public can purchase tickets to sample BBQ pulled pork and vote for their favorite.

Bingo will held from 4:30-7 p.m. All proceeds from Bingo and the People’s Choice Contest will be donated to St. Jude.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on July 5 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. Lunch meals will be available. The monthly Board Meeting will be topic of discussion. The Rotary would like to thank Kyle Ham, for sharing his thoughts and goals at a resent Eureka Rotary Club meeting for the position of State Representative of Illinois.

No Star July 2

EUREKA-The Woodford Star will not be printed during the 4th of July holiday on July 2.

Community worship service

EUREKA-The Eureka Ministerial Association will be holding a community worship service on Sunday, July 3 at 10 a.m., at Upper Eureka Lake. Bring your own chair. Faire Coffee will be serving drinks before and after the service. In case of rain, this will be held at Eureka Middle School.

Free fishing derby for kids

EUREKA-On July 4 the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will again sponsor a free fishing derby for children 13 and under. Registration is from 1-1:30 p.m. at the upper Eureka Lake Boat Dock not at the Pavilion. Participants must be at the boat dock at 1:30 p.m. to be released to start fishing.

Participants need to be accompanied by an adult. Bring tackle, bait and a bucket for your fish. Prizes will be awarded to two participants 7–13 years old: one for the most fish and one for the longest fish. For those six and under, a boy and a girl each will receive a prize for the longest fish. There will be prizes and water for all participants. All participants need to report back to the boat dock by 3 p.m. If don’t report back by 3:15 p.m. their prizes will be forfeited.

Kiwanis meeting upcoming

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater area Kiwanis Club will be meeting July 6 at 12:30 p.m. at Eureka Michael’s Restaurant. Linda Logan will be speaking for Charters of Freedom. She is representing the City of Eureka in its efforts to construct a Charters of Freedom display at the Eureka Park. The public is invited to attend. For more information you may contact Nancy Aldridge 309-261-5910.

Free class upcoming

EUREKA-Introduction to Emotional and Spiritual Care is a course designed to train Salvation Army disaster workers in their care of disaster survivors and first responders. Participants will explore different religious and cultural practices and be introduced to three approaches for offering Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) during a disaster. The course is open to anyone, ideally those who’re interested in potentially joining the Salvation Army’s ESC Team. The six hour course will be offered on July 9, beginning at 8 a.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, 951 CR 1625 East, Eureka. There is no cost to attend. Those interested should contact Sam Amick (309) 678-2883.

Danvers Town Band to perform

DANVERS-Continuing a 115+ year tradition, the Danvers Town Band will be presenting a series of five free concerts this summer. Concerts are held at the Danvers Municipal Park Bandstand located on Main Street in Danvers. This year’s patriotic concert will be on July 3 with concerts continuing July 10, 17, 24 and 31. All concerts begin at 7 p.m., and include a mixture of traditional marches and popular music.

Concerts are preceded by ice cream socials starting at 5:30 P.M. sponsored by local church and civic organizations as fundraising activities. These typically feature sandwiches, ice cream, homemade pies, and cakes.

The band welcomes players of all ages and ability levels from any community. Practices are held Monday nights in June and July from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Olympia North Elementary School in Danvers.

For more information, or to join the band, contact Andy Argo at 309-265-5765.

Journal looking for stories

