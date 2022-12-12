Journal office now open

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka is now open 10 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday.

Roanoke experiences water main break

ROANOKE-Water service was interrupted for the entire Village of Roanoke the morning of Dec. 11, after a major water main broke at the base of the village water tower. The water main was fixed later in the afternoon but residents were still cautioned to still boil their water

Benson Bingo Bash coming in January

BENSON-The Benson Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring Benson Bingo Bash on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Benson American Legion.

Cost is 50 cents per card and there will be cash prizes. Chili, soup, gondolas and nachos will be available for purchase along with carry-outs available. There will also be a cash bar.

St. Luke blood drive

EUREKA-St. Luke Catholic Church partners with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Dec. 19 from 1- 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church 904 E. Reagan Dr. Eureka. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or online at redcrossblood.org. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. They urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed.

Christmas dinner coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE—A free Christmas Day community dinner will be held on Dec. 25, at 1 p.m. in the Roanoke Park Building. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. It is helpful for planning purposes to make reservations. Please contact Edie Yordy, by phone 309-923-8681 or by email, ley71@frontier.com if you plan to attend.

Tree of Hearts needs gifts

EUREKA-Woodford County Heartline and Heart House Tree of Hearts have set a goal of 1,500 new unwrapped gifts for kids 0-high school aged. This program provides Christmas gifts to low-income people in Woodford County. The Eureka Public Library is a collection point again this year and you may drop off gifts by Dec. 16.

Christmas Scripture program upcoming

ROANOKE-"Hope is Born," a program of Christmas Scripture and songs, will be presented at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church. The program will be held on and 21. There will be congregational singing, songs from the Prairie Choristers and the Youth Choir, and Scripture readings. Congregational worship singing will begin at 7:15 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:30. Everyone is welcome to this free event. Please come and bring your family, friends, and neighbors.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Dec. 20 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. The speaker will be Arland Edelman who will present the Rotary with a message on the The Christmas Gift.

