Benson ATM stolen

BENSON-An ATM machine was stolen from Flanagan State Bank of Benson on the morning of Jan. 19.

The Woodford County dispatch center received a call at 3:30 a.m. of an open door at the bank. Deputies arrived on scene and found the outer door of the vestibule leading into the bank propped open with a snow shovel.

The deputies found that the ATM that is located inside the vestibule was missing, the power and security system wires were cut, and the machine was broke loose from the bolts holding it to the floor.

Officers are working with the bank to review security camera footage.

Unit 140 kindergarten pre-registration

EUREKA-Kindergarten pre-registration is scheduled for Feb. 2 at Davenport Elementary School and Goodfield Elementary School. Congerville and Goodfield students should pre-register at Goodfield Elementary and Davenport students should pre-register at Davenport. The hours parents can pre-register are 1-6 p.m.

When registering, parents should bring a certified copy of their child's birth certificate, two proofs of residency and any emergency phone numbers. A hospital birth certificate is not a certified birth certificate. No fees will be collected at pre-registration.

A child needs to be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible to begin school in the fall.

UMC breakfast upcoming

EUREKA-The United Methodist Men's group is hosting the 47th Ole Farmer's Breakfast on Feb. 18 from 6-10 a.m. The breakfast will be held at the Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Calendar Street. A free will offering will be accepted at the door with no ticket needed. Proceeds from the event go toward church camp scholarships, Cub Scout Pack 257, and other local missions and ministries.

Fraud and scam talk to be held

EUREKA-Heather Calcara a representative from the Illinois Attorney General’s office will be speaking at the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club on Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m. at the Michael’s Restaurant in Eureka. Calcara will be speaking about fraud, scam and how to avoid and report them. The public is invited to attend. Food will be available for purchase if wanted. For more information you may call Nancy Aldridge at 309-261-5910.

Free class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will be offered at Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Roanoke Branch. The course will be held in the Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke beginning Feb. 18 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. There will be no class on April 9 to observe Easter.

Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Spaghetti Supper to be Feb. 4

GOODFIELD-The Goodfield Community Club will be holding their 73rd Annual Community Spaghetti Supper at Goodfield Elementary in Goodfield on Feb. 4. They will be serving spaghetti with salad, bread, and homemade desserts. Serving time is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with carry-outs only.

You can purchase tickets from Goodfield Elementary students or at the Goodfield bank. Tickets may also be purchased the night of the supper. The price of the tickets are donation, ages 3 and up. Proceeds will benefit the Goodfield Elementary School, Fire Department, and Park, Zehr Community Library, and CEGCYRA.

Orders being taken for Benson’s 150th celebration

BENSON-Pre-orders are being taken for t-shirts and flags for Benson’s 150th celebration.

You can pick-up t-shirt order forms at Flanagan State Bank (Benson branch) or 602 Clayton St., Benson.

T-shirts must be prepaid and are $20 each. No order form is necessary for the flags.

The flag has a navy blue background with two grommets on the top for ease to hang. The flag measures at 3’x3’ and costs $25. Great for your garage, basement, keepsake, or to give as a gift.

If you are interested in purchasing, please make the check payable to ”Benson 150” and add flag or t-shirt in the memo line and mail to: Karen Mullins, 602 Clayton St., PO Box 62 Benson, IL 61516.

If you have any questions at all please contact Karen Mullins at (309)-232-9504.

Annual Pancake Breakfast upcoming.

EUREKA-The Eureka Fire Association is having their annual Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 4, from 6 -10 a.m., by donation at the firehouse.

Soup and Pie Supper Jan. 28

ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Soup and Pie Supper on Jan. 28 from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine in or carry out and will be served on a donation basis.

Benson Bingo Bash coming in January

BENSON-The Benson Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring Benson Bingo Bash on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Benson American Legion.

Cost is 50 cents per card and there will be cash prizes. Chili, soup, gondolas and nachos will be available for purchase along with carry-outs available. There will also be a cash bar.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Jan. 31 at noon in the Dickinson Commons at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Amelia and Zach Zobrist will present an aggressive health program entitled Awaken Fitness.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.