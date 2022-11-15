Journal office by appointment only

United Methodist Sausage and Coffee

ROANOKE-The Roanoke United Methodist Men Sausage Sale pickup day is at the church on Dec. 3 from 7-10 a.m. for those who have ordered sausage. There will also be extra sausage for sale.

United Women in Faith will be serving coffee and rolls in the fellowship hall during the same hours. All are welcome to come and spend time visiting or get a coffee to go.

Tree of Hearts needs gifts

EUREKA-Woodford County Heartline and Heart House Tree of Hearts have set a goal of 1,500 new unwrapped gifts for kids 0-high school aged. This program provides Christmas gifts to low-income people in Woodford County. The Eureka Public Library is a collection point again this year and you may drop off gifts by Dec. 16.

Roanoke to hold Christmas on Main

ROANOKE-Christmas on Main will held in Roanoke on Nov. 26 starting at 6 p.m.

There will be local business raffles, food vendors, Christmas parade, tree lighting, pictures with Santa and a toy donation.

Eureka Holiday Stroll upcoming

EUREKA-The Eureka Business Association’s annual Holiday Stroll will be Nov. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. In addition to Santa and Mrs. Claus, there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, and cookies.

Nov. 26 is also Small Business Saturday and the Eureka Business Association (EBA) will be offering a special Holiday Stroll deal on gift check purchases. For every purchase of $50 worth of gift checks, you will get an extra $10 gift check free. This deal will only be available during Holiday Stroll hours at the library. For a listing of EBA members and information about EBA, visit www.eurekabusiness.net. For more information on gift check purchases, contact Cindy O’Neill at the Eureka Public Library, 309-467-2922, extension 5.

Letters to Santa

EUREKA-I hope you have all been good boys and girls. You can write Santa and let him know. Drop off mail boxes will be on the court house lawn at the intersection of 117 and 24, outside of Michael’s Restaurant, Eureka, and at the porch at Eureka Library starting Nov. 19.

If you are going to write to Santa, please do so by Dec. 8. Santa gets really busy in Dec. and can’t guarantee you that he will be able to answer your letter if dropped off after Dec. 8. Be sure to print your name so Santa can read it. Include your address or your e-mail address.

Thanksgiving dinner

ROANOKE—A free Thanksgiving Day community dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25, at noon in the Roanoke Park Building. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. It is helpful for planning purposes to make reservations. Please contact Edie Yordy by phone 309-923-8681 or 309-645-5439 if you plan to attend.

Eureka College Renaissance Dinner

EUREKA-The Eureka College Chamber Singers will be hosting a Renaissance Christmas Dinner on Dec. 2 and 3 from 6-9 p.m.

The evening will include Christmas carols, English madrigals, humorous theatrics, festive décor and a hearty meal.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children and Eureka College students. Tickets are available on the college’s website,

Tjaden named to the Dean's List

DAVENPORT, IA-Lauren Tjaden of Minonk has been named to the summer 2022 trimester Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's Main Campus in Davenport, IA.

IQ PEO to meet

EUREKA-Chapter IQ PEO will hold its next meeting on Nov. 14. The program to be given by Pam Nussbaum and Brenda Johnson will be "Raising the Bar to the Stars: Who's In Our Constellation". Participants will learn about the strength of weak ties and examine their own social and professional networks. Dessert and fellowship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Fireside Lounge, Eureka Christian Church.

Blood Drive coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 5 at the Roanoke Park Building from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Donors can sign up by going to www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by contacting Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

School play to be performed at EHS

EUREKA-Eureka High School will be performing “The Play That Goes Wrong” Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30, at the EHS School Auditorium. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Blood drive coming to Eureka

EUREKA-St. Luke Catholic Church partners with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Dec. 19 from 1- 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church 904 E. Reagan Dr. Eureka.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or online at redcrossblood.org. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed.

El Paso Christmas Walk upcoming

The El Paso Christmas Walk is Dec. 3, Line up along Front St. near City Hall to watch as Santa rides a fire truck to Jefferson Park School.

The El Paso District Library will hold its traditional Kiddie Bazaar, Festival of Wreaths and cookie sale from 9 a.m. - noon. There will also be a raffle for various baskets.

A Kids Vendor Fair will be held 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Java Cafe where young entrepreneurs will sell their handmade items.

Also between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jefferson Park School will host a Kids Corner sponsored by Heritage Health, with free games and Christmas crafts. Free carriage rides will be available on the corner of Elm and 1st streets, and fire truck rides will be held on Front Street.

The following vendors will be at Jefferson Park School from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Ace of Cards (pop cards, gifts and holders); Usborne Books & ERIZ Creations (childrens books and craft wood projects); Woman's Club Women of Hope will sell nuts and specialty candies; Tupperware; This and That Creations (wood Christmas trees, evergreen porch pots); Norwex (towels and cleaner); Sparkle and Shine Paparazzi (jewelry); Meadowridge BeeFarm (honey, soaps, lotion, wood and laser cut items); How Sweet It Is (hot cocoa bombs, bundt cakes, cinnamon rolls); Van Horn Sweets (baked goods, cocoa bombs, chocolates, truffles); She Sells (paintings on wood, seasonal décor, jewelry); JAVA Café Coffee Cart; Grandma's Treasure Chest (mesh wreaths, snowman items, ornaments); Scentsy; quilted items and homemade Christmas crafts.

Many local businesses will also have special sales and drawings.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Nov. 22 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. The Rotary District Governor will be presenting an update on the national Rotary strategies. They want to thank Brandi Gerber for reminding them of the needs for the “Tree of Hearts” during the Holiday season.

