Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 126 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Parking lot sale

EUREKA-The Eureka Area Food Pantry Parking is holding a parking lot sale. The local pantry has an overabundance of items. Available items will be set up in the parking lot of the pantry and all items are free to anyone, including those outside of district 140. The event will be May 21 from 8:30 a.m.-noon at 106 N. Callendar St., Eureka.

Blood drive in Eureka

EUREKA-St. Luke Catholic Church partners with American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on June 13 from 1- 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church 904 E. Reagan Dr. Eureka. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) OR online at redcrossblood.org. They urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed.

Garage sales and Pork BBQ fundraiser

GOODFIELD-If you are looking for an opportunity to get out and say hello to your friends and neighbors, then mark your calendar. The Goodfield Community will be hosting town-wide garage sales June 3 and June 4. If you are interested in having a sale, please visit the Goodfield Community Club Facebook page or email goodfieldcc@yahoo.com with questions. The Goodfield Fire Department will also be having their Pulled-Pork Sandwich Fundraiser on June 4 only, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

Kiwanis to hold yard sale fundraiser

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis club will be holding a yard sale on May 19 thru May 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 411 E. Pearson Street, Eureka (the NW corner of Pearson and Henry Streets). The proceeds received will go to the Neuroscience Research Foundation (formerly called the Spastics Paralysis Research Foundation). The Neuroscience Research Foundation awards grants to doctors to do research. Most items will not be priced. Individuals will make a donation for items they select. Anyone wishing to drop off articles for sale may do so by calling 309-261-5910 or leave at 411 E. Pearson St., Eureka.

Rotary pork chop meal

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold the semi-annual grilled pork chop meal. It will be held in Eureka near the Goodfield State Bank on May 19 and 20 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. each day. The meal will include a pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink.

Roanoke to hold Memorial Day ceremony

ROANOKE-The Roanoke Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Roanoke Township Cemetery on May 30 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Howie Marrota, a marine from Columbus, Ohio. In case of rain the ceremony will be held at the high school gym.

All pets great and small event

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club and CEFCU are hosting a pet event on May 21 at the Eureka Upper Lake pavilion area. Come anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to this family fun event with or without your pet.

For a $10 donation you can get a passport that entitles you to participate in any or all of the following; 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. FFA petting zoo, Photograph by Natausha, pet blessing, and coloring and drawing contests. Other contests are at the following times: 10:30 a.m. most unusual pet, 11:30 a.m. best pet trick and 12:30 p.m. best dressed pet. Contest winners will be announced starting at 1:30 p.m. and awarded prizes.

Other activities that will be available to all are doggie wash with donation to youth groups, food and snacks booth with donations to Meals on Wheels, silent auction, and vendors. If interested in being a vendor for more information or to reserve a spot contact Natausha at 309-267-0736, Nancy Aldridge 309-261-5910 or visit facebook.com/kiwanisofeureka.

Senior Fellowship to meet

ROANOKE-Senior Fellowship will meet at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on May 25. They will begin with a potluck lunch at 12:00 noon followed by our speaker Denise Bailey, Director of Development at The Dream Center in Peoria. The Dream Center Peoria is a faith-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to impact families living in poverty, starting with kids and youth.

Please bring a dish to share and a good-will offering to The Dream Center. RSVP Deb Schrader 309-923-7408 by May 18.

Hunzinger Museum cleaning

ROANOKE-The Hunzinger Museum will be holding a cleaning day on May 21 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cleaning supplies provided, the more that come, the sooner it gets done. It is wonderful living in a close knit, service-minded community. Contact Linda Hodel with any questions. 309-824-1331.

Vacation Bible School

EUREKA-Crosspoint Community Church, 951 City Rd. 1625 E., Eureka, will be holding Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School 2022 on June 26-30, from 6-8:30 p.m. The bible school is free and you can register at crosspointcc.org or contact Cheri Boles with questions to cheri@crosspointcc.org.

Rotary meeting upcoming

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on May 24 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. Lunch meals will be available. The guest speaker will be Chuck Nagel from the Woodford County Board who will speak on the American Rescue Plan.

Bible School upcoming

EUREKA-Roanoke Mennonite Church and Metamora Mennonite Church will be hosting the Vacation Bible School program, “Passport to Peace” June 6-10 at the Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E., Eureka. The week’s activities are open to ages Pre-K through students who have just completed 5th grade. Hours are 9-11:30 a.m.

Children will learn to become peacemakers and make peace a way of life while exploring select Bible stories through music, crafts and outdoor activities.

Contact the church office at 309-467-3460 for more information. Register online at office@roanokemennonite.org or metmenno@mtco.com

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.

