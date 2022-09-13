Journal office by appointment only

Blood Drive upcoming

ROANOKE- The American Red Cross will hold a Blood Drive on Sept. 27, from 12:30-5:30 p.m., at the Roanoke Park Building. Sign up by calling 1-800-REDCROSS, www.redcrossblood.org or by calling Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

Nazarene Church Youth Garage Sale

EUREKA-The youth group at Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene invite everyone to an indoor garage sale and bake sale. It will be held at the church at 1601 S. Main Street in Eureka on Oct. 13-15. It will run from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. each day, Thursday through Saturday. Also, community donations for the sale are gladly accepted up to Oct. 13

The youth are raising funds to travel to the Nazarene youth convention which will be held in Tampa Bay, Fla. in July of 2023. The convention is a wonderful opportunity for the teens for growth, discipleship, mission work, and meeting other teens from across USA and Canada. Please contact the church office, 309-467-2276, if you have any questions or would like to donate items for the sale, or message them through their Facebook page “Eureka Grace Nazarene”.

Presentation in Metamora

METAMORA-Mennonite Central Committee and other Christian aid agencies have a long history of sending aid to Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Early Mennonite Central Committee volunteer Arthur Schlegel of Flanagan accompanied some of the first shipments of food, clothing and tractors to Russia and Ukraine in the 1920s.

Starvation haunted the Black Sea area due to WWI, the Russian Revolution and Stalinist forced collectivization soon after. Mary Raber of St. Louis has worked for 20 plus years in Eastern Europe with the All Union Council of Evangelical Christians-Baptists and MCC in Russia and Odessa, Donetsk and Zaporizhia, Ukraine. She is the author of a summary of such aid efforts in “Ministries of Compassion Among Russian Evangelicals 1905-1929” published by Wipf and Stock in 2016.

The public is invited to her presentation on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Illinois Mennonite Heritage Center, 675 Illinois Route 116 between Metamora and Germantown Hills. A fellowship lunch will follow.

Family Fest and Auction upcoming

GOODFIELD-The Auxiliary of the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka is sponsoring the Family Fest Benefit and Online and Silent Auction on Oct. 8 at Goodfield’s Apostolic Fellowship Hall from 4-8 p.m.

If you would like to donate a new item or service for the Auction please drop off at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka by Sept. 17. They are accepting monetary donations at the Family Fest event and auctions.

Updated information on this event will be posted on their Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka’s Facebook page and their website page.

Free seminar offered

ROANOKE-A free informational presentation, "Medicare 101" will be offered at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library - Roanoke branch, 123 E Broad St., in Roanoke on Sept. 24, from 10:00-11:30 am. The basics of Social Security in relation to Medicare Parts A-D and Medicare Supplements will be covered and updated to prepare for the annual enrollment period. The seminar is open to the public and for educational purposes only. As space is limited, registration is requested by calling or texting Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371.

Eureka Church celebrates 80 Years

EUREKA-Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1601 S. Main St., is celebrating 80 years of history and ministry impact. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration during the worship service on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 am. There will be a cake reception following the service.

The church invites anyone with a past connection to the congregation to pass this information on and be with them on Oct. 16. If anyone has served in ministry here in Eureka at the church or elsewhere after being a part of this congregation, the church hopes you are able to join them on Oct. 16.

If you are not able to attend in person but would like to send a video greeting to the congregation, please message them through their Facebook page. They encourage everyone to visit their Facebook page, Eureka Grace Nazarene, to let them know you are coming.

Banjo Club coming to Eureka Lake

EUREKA-The Central Illinois Banjo Club will be performing at the Eureka Lake Pavilion on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

Bring your own lawn chair and sack lunch as drinks will be provided.

In case of rain or heat, the event will be held at the Eureka Methodist Church.

Quarter Auction set

GOODFIELD-Another Quarter Auction will be held on Sept. 19 at the Barn III in Goodfield. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Admission is $3 and includes one paddle an additional paddles are $2.

There will be door prizes and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information contact Susan Bressner at 309-360-455 or susan@bressner.net.

Run with Reagan Sept. 24

EUREKA-As part of the 100th Homecoming at Eureka College, the annual Run with Reagan is looking for 100 runners.

The event will be held Sept. 24 with registration at 7 a.m., a 400m or one-mile Kids Dash at 8 a.m. and a 5K race and one-mile fun run/walk at 8:15 a.m.

All entries will get a free pancake breakfast afterward. Register at 5kevents.raceentry.com.

Awards will be given to the top male and female runner, as well as the top three performers in each age bracket.

Race proceeds benefit the Ronald W. Reagan Society and the Eureka College Red Devil XC and Distance teams.

For more information contact Chris Robinson, 309-467-6455 or ecrobinson@eureka.edu.

Tri-County Hunger Walk

METAMORA-To help combat hunger a Tri-County Hunger Walk will be held at Black Partridge Park, Metamora, on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Register at go.illinois.edu/walk2022. For more information call 309-347-6614 or racrumri@illinois.edu.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Sept. 20 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Their speaker for the day will be Sue Knepp. She will present her research on the history of the Eureka High School.

At the previous meeting, Sam Moser gave an exploration report on his 2022 vacation in the Glacier National Park.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.