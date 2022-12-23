Martin named to Dean's List

ANGOLA, IN-Matthew Martin of Eureka, a Trine University student, earned Dean's List recognition for the fall 2022 term. Martin is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Benson Bingo Bash coming in January

BENSON-The Benson Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring Benson Bingo Bash on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Benson American Legion.

Cost is 50 cents per card and there will be cash prizes. Chili, soup, gondolas and nachos will be available for purchase along with carry-outs available. There will also be a cash bar.

County SWCD to hold election of directors

EUREKA-The Woodford County SWCD will hold an election of directors on Jan. 24 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at their office, located at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka. Two directors will be elected to serve the district for a two-year term. Anyone who resides in or owns ground in Woodford County is eligible to vote. If anyone has questions, they may call the office at 309-467-2308 ext 3.

Soup and Pie fundraiser upcoming

EUREKA-A Soup and Pie fundraiser will be held on Jan. 6 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E., Eureka. You can donate what you wish for the youth group fundraiser.

Christian Women's Connection to meet

NORMAL-Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection invites all ladies to their brunch program on Jan. 17, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal. Special feature will be Shelly Clayborne with Shelly's Interior De'Cor Studio, Eastland Mall and special speaker will be Patti Brawner, Jacksonville, IL, presenting "Searching for True Security”.

Reservations are due on Jan. 10 by calling/texting Joan, 309-242-6241. Find more information on Facebook at Bloomington-Normal IL Christian Women's Connection.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.