EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Kiwanis to meet

EUREKA - The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be holding their next business meeting on Aug. 17 at 12:30 a.m. at Michael’s Restaurant, Eureka. Lunch will be available for purchase if wanted. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information, you may call Nancy Aldridge at 309-467-4750.

Martin earns MIAA Academic Honor Roll

ANGOLA, IN – Matthew Martin, Eureka, was recognized as part of the 2021-22 MIAA Academic Honor Roll at Trine University. To be recognized, student-athletes must reach a 3.5 grade-point average for the academic year and earn a varsity letter in an MIAA-sponsored sport.

Trine garnered 235 individuals on this year's edition of the honor roll, second highest among MIAA institutions.

Fund set up for accident victims

ROANOKE-Many members of the Roanoke community and beyond are reaching out to financially assist the electrical accident victims. Donations may be placed in the collection boxes at church, made online through the church website, or sent to Apostolic Christian Church, P.O. Box 766, Roanoke, IL 61561. If writing a check, please write out to the church and put “accident victims” on the memo line.

Two alternative ways have been established for community members and non-local people:

A donation page has been set up on GiveSendGo, a Christian version of GoFundMe. An account has also been opened at Goodfield State Bank to accept contributions.

Believe in Bella fundraiser

MINONK-Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson are having a spaghetti dinner to benefit Bella Fortner. Fortner is a student at Fieldcrest High School from Minonk who is in treatments at St. Jude’s for lymphoma. All money raised will go to benefit her and her family as she fights this disease.

The dinner is August 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 336 W. 4th Street, Minonk. It begins at 4 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m. or we run out of food. The menu is spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, salad, green beans, and Italian bread. Drinks are included for those dining in. Desserts are also available for an additional donation.

Tickets are $5 for children 10 and under and adults are $10. You may dine in or if you prefer a drive thru option is available.

Thrivent Financial contributed the seed money for this dinner.

If you would like to help the day of the dinner, check out Immanuel’s website or their Facebook page for a link to the sign up. Questions? Immanuel318@gmail.com

Blood drive in October

EUREKA - Help the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply leading into the Labor Day holiday weekend by making an appointment to donate today.

Now is the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives. Healthy individuals are urged to give now and be the lifeline patients need. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need. On Oct. 22 the Eureka Methodist Church and the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be hosting a drive from 12-6 pm. The drive will be held at the Eureka Methodist Church 208 North Callender Street, Eureka. Eligible individuals can donate blood every 56 days.

You can sign up by going to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 or call Nancy Aldrisge at 1-309-467-4750. Walk-ins are being accepted. Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass the morning of your appointment.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.