P.E.O. to hold meeting

EUREKA-P.E.O. Chapter IQ will hold its next meeting on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The program is Founders' Day.

Benson Bingo Bash coming in January

BENSON-The Benson Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring Benson Bingo Bash on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Benson American Legion.

Cost is 50 cents per card and there will be cash prizes. Chili, soup, gondolas and nachos will be available for purchase along with carry-outs available. There will also be a cash bar.

Free coins for laundry to be provided

EUREKA-The Eureka Christian Church Operation Inasmuch will provide coins free laundromat services at the Eureka Laundromat, 225 N. Main Street, on Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Coins for washing and drying will be provided as well as laundry detergent. All are welcome.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.