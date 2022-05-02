Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 126 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Deb Bertschi open house

EUREKA-A retirement open house will be held in honor of retiring EHS teacher Deb Bertschi, on May 18, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., at the EHS Library.

Hunzinger Museum cleaning upcoming

ROANOKE-The Hunzinger Museum will be holding a cleaning day on May 21 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cleaning supplies provided, the more that come, the sooner it gets done. It is wonderful living in a close knit, service-minded community. Contact Linda Hodel with any questions. 309-824-1331.

Garden club to hold meeting

EUREKA-The Prairieland Garden Club of Eureka will hold its May meeting on May 9, at 7 p.m., at the Eureka Christian Church Parrish Hall, 302 S. Main, Eureka.

Special guest will be Ella Maxwell, long time horticulturist at Hoerr Nursery in Peoria. She will be speaking on container gardening and new plant varieties for 2022.

Maexwell is a member of the Peoria and Washington garden clubs, Central Illinois Hosta Society, and Heart of Illinois Beekeepers. Her background also includes having been in the past a regular guest for a local radio gardening program.

For further information, please contact Mary Hutson, President at 309-261-7528 or maryjhut@yahoo.com. The public is invited, and bring a friend.

Band performance coming to EUMC

EUREKA – The Peoria Area Senior Citizens Band will perform a concert from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5 in the fellowship hall at Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St.

The concert will feature “a variety of favorites, like you’d hear at an old-fashioned band concert in the park,” said the Rev. Ted Hartley, who is pastor at the Eureka church as well as assistant conductor and tuba player in the band.

The group, which formed in the 1960s, consists of approximately 35 members whose average age is 75, Hartley said. Members come from throughout central Illinois.

The concert is free and open to the public, with a special invitation to senior citizens, Hartley said. Complimentary refreshments will follow.

For more information, call the church at (309) 467-3026.

Vacation Bible School upcoming

EUREKA-Crosspoint Community Church, 951 City Rd. 1625 E., Eureka, will be holding Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School 2022 on June 26-30, from 6-8:30 p.m. The bible school is free and you can register at crosspointcc.org or contact Cheri Boles with questions to cheri@crosspointcc.org.

Rotary meeting upcoming

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on May 10 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. Lunch meals will be available. The monthly board meeting will be our topic of discussion chaired by Teresa Kennell.

Kevin Singletary a Rotary Club member gave us a virtual tour and personal family experiences of Disney World at their favorite vacation stay.

Art show reflects area history

PEORIA-Peoria Historical Society’s 57th annual Rennick “History Reimagined” Art Show runs May 5-28 at the Peoria Riverfront Museum Auditorium, 222 SW Washington St. The judged exhibit features artworks by central Illinois artists. Works reflect the historical society’s mission to preserve, share and celebrate the stories of the Peoria area. The show is named for Percival Rennick, the historical society’s first president.

Admission is free. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m.

An opening reception will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 5 at the museum .

Journal looking for stories

