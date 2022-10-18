Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Area towns set Trick or Treat hours

Eureka

Trick or Treating hours in Eureka will be on Oct. 31 from 5-8:00 p.m.

Roanoke

Trick or Treating hours in Roanoke will be on Oct. 31 from 6-8:00 p.m.

Benson

Trick or Treating hours in Benson will be on Oct. 31 from 6-8:00 p.m.

Congerville

The Village of Congerville has set Halloween Trick or Treating for Oct. 31 from 5 -8 p.m.

Minonk

The City of Minonk has set Halloween Trick or Treating for Oct. 31 from 5 -8 p.m.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Oct. 25 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Their speaker will be Professor Harry Fisher who will present a review of the Eureka College student tour of London.

Eureka Christian to offer Trunk or Treat

EUREKA-Young people will be able to enjoy Halloween safely at the Eureka Christian Church “Trunk or Treat” from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 30. Decorated cars will be parked in the 300 block of South Main and in the parking lot west of the church. There will be several crossing guards to protect children from traffic.

Each vehicle will have its trunk open, and each will be decorated with a different theme. Children are invited to dress up in their spookiest costumes to join the fun and collect treats from each trunk.

The event is a community outreach of the church. For more information, call the church office at 309-467-2369

Trunk or Treat to be held in Roanoke

ROANOKE-The United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat at the church parking lot at 401 N. Church St., Roanoke, on Oct, 31.

They will be serving hot dogs, chips and water, to the public from 5:30-7 p.m., and will hold the Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

Soup and Pie Day set for Nov. 4

EUREKA – Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St., will hold Soup and Pie Day from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

The menu will feature homemade soups, including chicken noodle, ham and beans and vegetable beef; chili; barbecue sandwiches; hot dogs; chili dogs; pies; and other desserts.

Customers may:

• Dine in

• Order carry-out of less than 10 items by coming to the church for orders to be filled immediately

• Order carry-out of 10 or more items or bulk soup by calling the church at 309-467-3026 or Sandi Sylvester at 309-360-9608 by 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Drive-through carry-out or delivery will not be offered.

Cost is on a donation basis. Proceeds will support church mission projects and Eureka Area Food Pantry.

County accepting Soil and Water Conservation District nominations

EUREKA- Beginning on Nov. 24, nominations will be accepted for the two-year-term of the office of Director of the Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District at the district's office at 937 W. Center St., Eureka, during our normal business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To be considered for nomination as a candidate for the office of Director, nominees must provide proof of residency or ownership of land located within the boundaries of the District. Interested persons must respond by noon on Jan. 4, 2023.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.