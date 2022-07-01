Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Peach orders

ROANOKE—The Trinity Lutheran Youth are taking orders for fresh southern Illinois peaches. The cost is $35 for a half-bushel box. Orders are due by July 25 and will be available for pickup on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2-4 p.m., in the church parking lot. Orders need to be pre-paid by check or money order made payable to LYF and mailed to: LYF, 202 W. Lincoln St., P. O. Box 268, Roanoke, IL, 61561.

For more information call 309-923-5251 or 309-712-7491. Leave a message with a call back number if no one answers.

VBS coming in July

EUREKA-Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene presents “On the Case” Vacation Bible School this July. Kids, come join us as we examine some of the parables of Jesus and discover growing spiritually doesn’t have to be an unsolved mystery. All children who have completed kindergarten through 6th grade may participate. Dates are July 27-29, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. July 31, at 11 a.m. will be a special VBS lesson and program. Children may register online at https://vbsmate.com/events/EGNC1601/25271 or use the VBS link on our website at www.gracenaz.church under “Connections”. The church is located at 1601 S. Main Street in Eureka. Call our church office at 309-467-2276 or email them at www.eurekagrace.info@gmail.com if you have questions.

Pickleball clinic in Roanoke

ROANOKE-There will be a free Pickleball clinic at the Roanoke Park tennis courts on July 11 from 6-8 p.m. Tom Wait and his wife, from Bloomington, will be teaching basic rules as well as instruction on game play with singles and doubles. Registration is required to determine interest. There will be a 10-12 person limit. Please text or call Bev Luginbuhl at 309-712-3448 before July 10 to sign up.

BBQ competition coming back to Eureka

EUREKA-The Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown is back for another year in Eureka. The event will be held July 16 at Eureka College Practice Field. Competition BBQ teams from all over the country will be competing for the Kansas City Barbecue Team of the Year Award.

Music, vendors, inflatables and food trucks will be open from 1-5 p.m.

A crowd favorite, People’s Choice BBQ Contest, will be held from 2:30 p.m. until gone. For this contest, the public can purchase tickets to sample BBQ pulled pork and vote for their favorite.

Bingo will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. All proceeds from Bingo and the People’s Choice Contest will be donated to St. Jude.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on July 12 at noon in the Eureka Heart House gathering room. Lunch meals will be available. Their guest speaker will be Tiffany Handrich who will speak about The Third Stitch.

Free class upcoming

EUREKA-Introduction to Emotional and Spiritual Care is a course designed to train Salvation Army disaster workers in their care of disaster survivors and first responders. Participants will explore different religious and cultural practices and be introduced to three approaches for offering Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) during a disaster. The course is open to anyone, ideally those who’re interested in potentially joining the Salvation Army’s ESC Team. The six hour course will be offered on July 9, beginning at 8 a.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, 951 CR 1625 East, Eureka. There is no cost to attend. Those interested should contact Sam Amick (309) 678-2883.

Christian Women's Connection to meet

NORMAL-Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection invites all ladies to their brunch program on July 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal. Special feature will be Harpist Pam Winterroth and the special speaker will be from Louisville, KY and "When I Grow Up I Wanna Be......"

Reservations are due on July 12 by calling/text Crystal Corley, Eureka, 217-358-1268 or on Facebook at Bloomington-Normal IL Christian Women's Connection.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.

