Easter Egg Hunt rescheduled

CONGERVILLE- CNH Industrial, Goodfield, has rescheduled their Easter Egg to April 7 at 10 a.m. The event was originally to be held April 1, but was rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Childcare information meeting to be held

EUREKA-According to a Facebook post, due to the need for additional childcare options in Eureka, the Eureka Ministerial Association will be hosting an informational meeting with DCFS representatives at the United Methodist Church, Eureka, on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. The representatives will discuss licensing for in-home care. They encourage anyone interested in learning about providing in-home daycare to attend.

Church garage sale upcoming

EUREKA-Grace Church of the Nazarene Youth will be hosting a garage sale April 13-15 at the church, 1601 S. Main St., Eureka. The sale will run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. each day.

This will be a large sale. There is something for everyone at the sale; from kids’ toys, clothes, home decor, quite a bit of furniture, floral arrangements, household goods, and so forth.

All proceeds will go to their teen’s trip to the USA/Canada Nazarene Youth Conference in Tampa Bay, FL in July where they will engage in worship, discipleship, and serving others activities with 9,400 other youth. The youth are gladly accepting donations for the sale up until April 12. Call the church office 309-467-2276 if you have a donation."

Aeschleman to celebrate 90th birthday

ROANOKE-Harley Aeschleman will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house on April 22, from 2-4 p.m. at the Roanoke United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. No gifts please but cards are welcome.

EMC to hold free concert

EUREKA-Eureka United Methodist Church will be hosting a free concert "An Afternoon with Fanny Crosby" by Shawn Degenhart of Gospelfest Ministries- Washington, IL. The concert will be held on April 27, at 1 p.m. at Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 S. Callender, Eureka.

Fanny Crosby, born in 1820 wrote more than 8000 hymns and gospel songs before her death in 1915. Shawn tells the story of her life in a beautiful rendition of her songs. Come prepared to sing along to many familiar hymns. A good will offering for Gospelfest Ministries will be taken.

Gospelfest Ministries proclaims the name of Jesus Christ through music.

Contact 309-467-3026 with any questions.

Congerville Community Club plans supper, auction

CONGERVILLE-The 37th Annual Pork Chop Supper will be held April 22 at the Congerville Elementary School. The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. with dine-in and carry-out options. Cost is a donation.

The menu includes a pork chop sandwich or hot dog, potato salad or chips, green beans, applesauce, a homemade dessert, and drink.

The auction this year will be a raffle ticket style. This year’s proceeds will be used to benefit the organizations within our community such as the Sunshine Club, which provides gifts to hospitalized community members as well as those who are grieving the loss of loved ones, Congerville Grade School classroom supplies and new playground, Zehr Community Library, and others as the need arises.

Blood drive upcoming

EUREKA-Eureka Community American Red Cross Blood Drive is being sponsored by the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club and the Eureka United Methodist Church and will be April 17, 1- 6 p.m. at 208 N. Callender Street, Eureka.

To schedule an appointment, contact Nancy Aldridge at 309-261-5910 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information.

Come give and receive an exclusive American Red Cross and Peanuts t-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town.

Stations of the Cross offered at ECC

EUREKA-Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka, will provide an Eastertide experience to all who wish to participate. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 8. It is free and all are welcome.

During the re-imagined experience of the classic Stations of the Cross, participants will move through eight prayer stations to keep vigil with Jesus at the pivotal moments in his journey to the cross: 1) In the Garden, 2) Betrayal and Arrest, 3) Peter’s Denial, 4) At Trial, 5) Torment and Anguish, 6) Crucified, 7) Last Breath, 8) Laid in the Tomb.

For more information, contact Rev. Jennie Churchman at 309-467-2369.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their monthly meeting on April 11 at Eureka College in Dickinson Commons. Lunch meals will be available. The monthly board meeting headed by our club president and will consist of current committee reports.

Christian Women's Connection to meet

NORMAL-Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection invites all ladies to their Brunch Program on April 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal. Special feature will be The World of Alpacas with Jane Addo from Washburn and the special speaker will be Lisa Saruga of Grand Rapids with the Real Life Story: Demolition Day"

Reservations are due on April 11 by calling/text Joan at 309-242-6241

