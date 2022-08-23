Journal office by appointment only

Educational class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE - A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will offered at the Roanoke Public Library Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke, beginning Sept. 11 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Pheasants Forever to hold banquet

EUREKA-The Woodford County Pheasants Forever chapter will be holding their annual banquet on Aug. 28 at The Cannery in Eureka.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The dinner entrée is Wiegand’s flat iron steak and other activities includes raffles, wildlife prints and a live auction.

For more information or for tickets contact Brent Henkel 309-648-8499, Jerry Welch 309-261-4493 or Austin Wilkins 309-261-2486.

Spaghetti supper upcoming

EUREKA-Heartline and Heart House in Eureka is having their annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser to support their much-needed community programs. Heartline and Heart House’s Spaghetti Supper will be a drive-through event on Sept. 1, from 3:30 –6:30 p.m. or until sold out, at Crosspoint Community Church, 951 County Road 1625 E, Eureka. Cost is $10 per person. Volunteers are also needed for the event. Please contact Brandi Gerber at 467-6101 ext. 4 or brandi@heartlineandhearthouse.org. More information about Heartline and Heart House can be found at www.heartlineandhearthouse.org.

Readers’ Choice voting deadline extended

EUREKA-Sept. 5 is the new deadline for voting in the Woodford County’s Reader’s Choice Contest. You can vote for are businesses in various categories at woodcojo.com.

Red Cross to hold Blood Drive on Sept 1

MORTON - With the summer of 2022 going by so quickly, many area people have missed doing some feel good activities.If you fall into this category, be assured there is still time to accomplish the best feel good activity—and that is to join Camp Do Good (this summer’s Red Cross Blood Drive’s theme) and to donate a pint of blood on Sept 1.

The Peoria Area Red Cross Camp Do Good Blood Drive on Sept. 1 (starting at 12 noon and going until 5 pm) will be held at the LDS building located at 2430 N Morton Avenue in Morton, IL.

To sign up for an appointment, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or contact: RedCrossBlood.org (Sponsor code: ChurchofJesusChristLDSMorton) or contact Becky Mullen at 309-360-3850 or bpainter6@yahoo.com.

A donor can save up to 15 minutes when he/she donates blood by using Rapid Pass. Visit: RedCross.org/RapidPass for more information. The Red Cross welcomes everyone from surrounding locations to donate blood.

The Red Cross also encourages donors to give regular whole blood as well as to give “Power Red” blood.

An added incentive to donate blood to the Red Cross, between Sept. 1-18, is that each donor will receive a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Also, each donor will have a chance to win a $25 gift card. However, the best incentive of being a donor is the satisfaction a donor will have in knowing that he/she helped to save the life of one or more people.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Aug. 30 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Sam Moser will speak on his vacation to Yellowstone National Park in July 2022.

The group heard an awareness message on Infragard’s work against ransomware presented by Ken Welch a Cyber fraud examiner.

Free seminar on Social Security, Medicare

EUREKA-A free informational presentation, "Social Security and Medicare 101" will be offered at the Eureka Public Library, 201 S Main Street in Eureka on Sept. 19, and again on Sept. 22, from 6-7:30 pm each evening. The basics of Social Security in relation to Medicare Parts A-D and Medicare Supplements will be covered and updated to prepare for the annual enrollment period. The seminar is open to the public and for educational purposes only. Registration is through the library at 309-467-2922 as space is limited. For questions about the seminar, call or text Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371.

Peoria Historical Society to hold bus tours

PEORIA – Peoria Historical Society continues its history bus tours in September, with the addition of Saturday afternoon tours. The schedule is:

• Notable Peoria Women, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 2

• Naughty to Nice, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 3 and 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Sept. 17

• Roots of the River City, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 23

• World’s Most Beautiful Drive, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 9 and Sept. 24

• Historic Springdale Cemetery, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 10 and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 24

• Warehouse District Renaissance, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 10

• Lincoln, the Civil War and Abolition, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 16

• Roll out the Barrel, 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 17 and Sept. 30

Tours depart from the Caterpillar Visitors Center, 110 SW Washington St. Tickets are $20 at 309tix.com or by calling 309-674-1921.

Journal looking for stories

