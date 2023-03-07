Holy Land trip

EUREKA-The Pastor of the Eureka and Roanoke United Methodist Church, Robert Herath and his wife Juliana will be the hosts to a trip to the Holy Land "Journey Through the Bible" Feb. 20 - March 1, 2024. The trip is being organized by the Educational Opportunities Tours. There will be an informational meeting for individuals who would like more information on March 12, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Eureka United Methodist Church. The trip is open to anyone and they welcome all interested parties to attend the information meeting.

Eureka Police certified for safety

EUREKA-Two Eureka police officers are now certified car seat safety technicians. If you would like to have your car seat checked out by one of the certified technicians call Officer Dale Alig or Officer Andrew Noyes at 309-467-2113.

Stations of the Cross offered at ECC

EUREKA-Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka, will provide an Eastertide experience to all who wish to participate. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 8. It is free and all are welcome.

During the reimagined experience of the classic Stations of the Cross, participants will move through eight prayer stations to keep vigil with Jesus at the pivotal moments in his journey to the cross: 1) In the Garden, 2) Betrayal and Arrest, 3) Peter’s Denial, 4) At Trial, 5) Torment and Anguish, 6) Crucified, 7) Last Breath, 8) Laid in the Tomb.

For more information, contact Rev. Jennie Churchman at 309-467-2369.

Easter Egg Hunt upcoming

BENSON-The annual Benson Jr. Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt will be April 8, at 1 p.m., at Benson Park. Children through age 11 are welcome to join the hunt. The Easter Bunny will visit courtesy of the Roanoke-Benson Knights of Columbus. The Easter Bunny will pass out treats and be available to have pictures taken with the children.

CEGCYRA registration upcoming

EUREKA-CEGCYRA will open in-house baseball and softball registration, March 1-15. Those interested in registering can do so online by creating an account at cegcyra.org.

Further questions can be sent to director@cegcyra.org

Irish Dance demonstration

EUREKA-On March 23, at 11 a.m. in the Eureka United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, "Isle of Erin Irish Dance" will be providing an Irish Dance demonstration. Erin Rockhold, owner of the studio is a World National Champion of Irish Dance. Please join them for the demonstration.

Woodford County SWCD tree and fish sale

EUREKA-The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for its spring tree and fish sale. Orders for trees will be taken until March 17 with delivery set in April.

Fish orders will be taken until April 20, except for grass carp, which must be ordered by April 13. Fish pick up will be April 28. If you are interested in ordering, please call 309-467-2308 ext. 3 or you can find the order forms on our website, which is http://woodfordcountyswcd.tripod.com . You can also stop by our office at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka to pick up an order form between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their monthly meeting on March 14 at Eureka College in Dickinson Commons. Lunch meals will be available. The monthly board meeting headed by their club president will consist of current committee reports.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com