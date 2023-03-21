Eureka Lake Easter Egg Hunt

EUREKA-Bring your baskets, as an Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 1, starting at 9 a.m., at Eureka Upper Lake. There will also be fun and games for children age 2 to fourth grade. This is sponsored by Girls Scout Troup 4714 and surrounding businesses.

Free seminar coming to Eureka

EUREKA-A free informational presentation, "Social Security and Medicare 101" will be offered at the Eureka Public Library District at 202 S Main Street, Eureka, on April 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. The basics of Medicare Parts A-D, how they relate to Social Security and Medicare Supplements will be covered along with recent updates. The seminar is open to the public and for educational purposes only. As space is limited, registration is requested by contacting the library at 309-467-2922. For questions about the seminar, please call or text Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371.

Stations of the Cross offered at ECC

EUREKA-Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka, will provide an Eastertide experience to all who wish to participate. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 8. It is free and all are welcome.

During the reimagined experience of the classic Stations of the Cross, participants will move through eight prayer stations to keep vigil with Jesus at the pivotal moments in his journey to the cross: 1) In the Garden, 2) Betrayal and Arrest, 3) Peter’s Denial, 4) At Trial, 5) Torment and Anguish, 6) Crucified, 7) Last Breath, 8) Laid in the Tomb.

For more information, contact Rev. Jennie Churchman at 309-467-2369.

Easter Egg Hunt upcoming

BENSON-The annual Benson Jr. Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt will be April 8, at 1 p.m., at Benson Park. Children through age 11 are welcome to join the hunt. The Easter Bunny will visit courtesy of the Roanoke-Benson Knights of Columbus. The Easter Bunny will pass out treats and be available to have pictures taken with the children.

Fish Fry upcoming

ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Fish Fry on April 1, from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine-in or carry-out and will be served on a donation basis. There will be a bake sale as well with all kinds of homemade favorites.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary club will hold their weekly meeting on March 28 at noon in the Dickinson Commons. Lunch meals will be available. Brandi Gerber will provide an update on the Heart House operation

Explore Peoria-area history at trivia contest

PEORIA – Peoria Historical Society will host its 5th annual Trivia Night fundraiser April 15 at the WTVP-TV studio, 101 State St., Peoria. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with six rounds of trivia beginning at 6 p.m.

Teams of eight or fewer are welcome to participate.

Tickets are $35 per person and are available at 309tix.com or by calling the historical society office at 309-674-1921.

Light refreshments will be provided, and participants may bring their own food and drink, including alcoholic beverages.

H Wayne Wilson, the host of WTVP-TV’s “At Issue” program, will emcee.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.