Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Sportsman’s Club fishing derby

EUREKA-The Eureka Sportsman’s Club, 552 County Road 1625 East Congerville, is sponsoring a free kids fishing derby on Aug 6, from 9 a.m.-noon. The club will also hold and open house at 2 p.m. and both the open house and fishing derby are open to the public.

Age groups will be broken up and prizes will be awarded for the kids participating.

P.E.O to meet

EUREKA-Chapter IQ, P.E.O. will hold its monthly meeting on Aug. 8 at the Eureka Christian Church. Dessert at 6:30 p.m., with meeting to begin at 7 p.m. The meeting will include a formal installation of new members.

Fund set up for accident victims

ROANOKE-Many members of the Roanoke community and beyond are reaching out to financially assist the electrical accident victims. Donations may be placed in the collection boxes at church, made online through the church website, or sent to Apostolic Christian Church, P.O. Box 766, Roanoke, IL 61561. If writing a check, please write out to the church and put “accident victims” on the memo line.

Two alternative ways have been established for community members and non-local people:

A donation page has been set up on GiveSendGo, a Christian version of GoFundMe. An account has also been opened at Goodfield State Bank to accept contributions.

Believe in Bella fundraiser

MINONK-Immanuel Lutheran Church in Minonk and St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson are having a spaghetti dinner to benefit Bella Fortner. Fortner is a student at Fieldcrest High School from Minonk who is in treatments at St. Jude’s for lymphoma. All money raised will go to benefit her and her family as she fights this disease.

The dinner is August 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 336 W. 4th Street, Minonk. It begins at 4 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m. or we run out of food. The menu is spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, salad, green beans, and Italian bread. Drinks are included for those dining in. Desserts are also available for an additional donation.

Tickets are $5 for children 10 and under and adults are $10. You may dine in or if you prefer a drive thru option is available.

Thrivent Financial contributed the seed money for this dinner.

If you would like to help the day of the dinner, check out Immanuel’s website or their Facebook page for a link to the sign up. Questions? Immanuel318@gmail.com

Local churches provide free laundry days

EUREKA-On Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9-11 a.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon- 4 p.m., the Eureka Christian Church and St. Luke's Catholic Church, are teaming up to provide free laundry to patrons of the Eureka Laundromat . Coins for machines and laundry detergent will be provided, as well as water and treats for kids.

This ministry is an Operation Inasmuch United project. Operation Inasmuch is a national program designed to help Christian churches coordinate community service projects in their communities.

For more information contact the Eureka Christian Church at office@eurekachristian.org or 309-467-2369.

Quarter Auction to be in August

EUREKA-The Quarter Auction is back at The Barn III on Aug. 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Admission is $3 and includes one paddle with additional paddles $2. There are door prizes and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information contact Susan Bressner, 309-360-4555 or email susan@bressner.net.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Aug. 9 at noon in the Dickinson Common the Eureka College. A Lunch meal will be available. Their monthly board meeting will be in session, led by their newly installed Rotary President, Tim Funderbunk.

They want to thank Megan Moore for presenting an effective Health Program that can keep them on track to reach their personal goal through professional guidance.

Christian Women's Connection to meet

NORMAL-The Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection invites all ladies and moms to their Back to School Brunch Program on Aug. 16, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal.

Special feature is Guardians of the Children Central IL Chapter, who will be collecting school supplies and mini stuffed animals. Special speaker is Audry Hessler from Island Lake, IL, who will share with "Lessons from Momsense, The Sensible Tales of a Mother."

Reservations are due on Aug. 9 by calling/text Crystal, Eureka, 217-358-1268 or on Facebook: Bloomington-Normal IL Christian Women's Connection .

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.