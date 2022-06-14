Journal office by appointment only

Free class upcoming

EUREKA-Introduction to Emotional and Spiritual Care is a course designed to train Salvation Army disaster workers in their care of disaster survivors and first responders. Participants will explore different religious and cultural practices and be introduced to three approaches for offering Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) during a disaster. The course is open to anyone, ideally those who’re interested in potentially joining the Salvation Army’s ESC Team. The six hour course will be offered on July 9, beginning at 8 a.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, 951 CR 1625 East, Eureka. There is no cost to attend. Those interested should contact Sam Amick (309) 678-2883.

Sewing Guild Meeting

EUREKA-A program will be presented on “Happy Villages” a cityscape quilt block at the Woodford Co ASG Neighborhood Group meeting, on June 19 at 10 a.m., at the Eureka Public Library.

Kiwanis event rescheduled

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club and CEFCU’s Pet Event at Eureka Lake, which included a silent auction, was cancelled due to the weather and volunteers having covid. They will be having the silent auction, weather permitting, at the Eureka Market on the Courthouse lawn on June 18 10 a.m.-1:30 pm. Come shop for baskets with dog and cat items. Funds raised will be used for various Kiwanis projects. The auction booth will be next to the Kiwanis hot dog and root beer float stand located on Rt 24 and South Courthouse entrance sidewalk.

Blood drive in Eureka

EUREKA-St. Luke Catholic Church partners with American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on June 13 from 1- 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church 904 E. Reagan Dr. Eureka. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) OR online at redcrossblood.org. They urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on June 21 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. Lunch meals will be available. Our guest speaker will be Kyle Ham a candidate for the Illinois State Representative.

The Rotary would like to thank Dennis Tipsword for sharing his goals if and when elected State representative for Illinois.

Fish fry and bake sale planned

WASHBURN-A fish fry and bake sale will be held on June 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 400 N. Jefferson, Washburn. The meal includes fish, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Carry-outs are available.

Journal looking for stories

