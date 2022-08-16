Journal office by appointment only

Eureka to hold blood drive

EUREKA - Additional openings and rewards have just added by the Red Cross. On Aug. 22 the Eureka Methodist Church and the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be hosting a drive from 12-6 pm. The drive will be held at the Eureka Methodist Church, 208 North Callender St., Eureka. Donors will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice plus they will automatically be entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. You can sign up by going to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 or call Nancy Aldridge at 309-467-4750. Walk-ins are being accepted. Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass the morning of your appointment.

New superintendent search looks for public input

MINONK - The Fieldcrest CUSD #6 Board of Education has commissioned the Illinois Association of School Boards to guide the superintendent search and the selection process. IASB Consultant, Thomas F. Leahy, will be

available to our community members and parents to accomplish the Board’s intent to seek input to assist in establishing selection criteria.

The Board values your feedback and added this component to gather

your thoughts and opinions. All are welcome to join Leahy, the evening of Aug 23, at the Fieldcrest High School commons/lobby area at 6 p.m.

Readers’ Choice voting deadline extended

EUREKA-Sept. 5 is the new deadline for voting in the Woodford County’s Reader’s Choice Contest. You can vote for are businesses in various categories at woodcojo.com.

Red Cross to hold blood drive

MORTON - With the summer of 2022 going by so quickly, many area people have missed doing some feel good activities.If you fall into this category, be assured there is still time to accomplish the best feel good activity—and that is to join Camp Do Good (this summer’s Red Cross Blood Drive’s theme) and to donate a pint of blood on Sept 1.

The Peoria Area Red Cross Camp Do Good Blood Drive on

Sept. 1 (starting at 12 noon and going until 5 pm) will be held at the LDS building located at 2430 N Morton Avenue in Morton, IL.

To sign up for an appointment, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or contact: RedCrossBlood.org (Sponsor code: ChurchofJesusChristLDSMorton) or contact Becky Mullen at 309-360-3850 or bpainter6@yahoo.com.

A donor can save up to 15 minutes when he/she donates blood by using Rapid Pass. Visit: RedCross.org/RapidPass for more information. The Red Cross welcomes everyone from surrounding locations to donate blood.

The Red Cross also encourages donors to give regular whole blood as well as to give “Power Red” blood.

An added incentive to donate blood to the Red Cross, between Sept. 1-18, is that each donor will receive a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Also, each donor will have a chance to win a $25 gift card. However, the best incentive of being a donor is the satisfaction a donor will have in knowing that he/she helped to save the life of one or more people.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Aug. 23 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Coach Kurt Barth from Eureka College will be our guest speaker. He will give a review of the college football program this season.

The new Eureka Rotary officers for the coming year are: President—Tim Funderburk, President-elect Autum Jones, Treasurer—Brandi Gerber, Secretary—Laura Siscoe, Directors/committee chairs-Anna Laible, Ken Knepp, Josiah Springer and Brandon Bressner.

