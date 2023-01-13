Last issue of Woodford Star

EUREKA-Jan. 14 was the last issue of the Woodford Star as it is being discontinued.

Free class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will be offered at Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Roanoke Branch. The course will be held in the Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke beginning Feb. 18 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. There will be no class on April 9 to observe Easter.

Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Spaghetti Supper to be Feb. 4

GOODFIELD-The Goodfield Community Club will be holding their 73rd Annual Community Spaghetti Supper at Goodfield Elementary in Goodfield on Feb. 4. They will be serving spaghetti with salad, bread, and homemade desserts. Serving time is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with carry-outs only.

You can purchase tickets from Goodfield Elementary students or at the Goodfield bank. Tickets may also be purchased the night of the supper. The price of the tickets are donation, ages 3 and up. Proceeds will benefit the Goodfield Elementary School, Fire Department, and Park, Zehr Community Library, and CEGCYRA.

Orders being taken for Benson’s 150th celebration

BENSON-Pre-orders are being taken for t-shirts and flags for Benson’s 150th celebration.

You can pick-up t-shirt order forms at Flanagan State Bank (Benson branch) or 602 Clayton St., Benson.

T-shirts must be prepaid and are $20 each. No order form is necessary for the flags.

The flag has a navy blue background with two grommets on the top for ease to hang. The flag measures at 3’x3’ and costs $25. Great for your garage, basement, keepsake, or to give as a gift.

If you are interested in purchasing, please make the check payable to ”Benson 150” and add flag or t-shirt in the memo line and mail to: Karen Mullins, 602 Clayton St., PO Box 62 Benson, IL 61516.

If you have any questions at all please contact Karen Mullins at (309)-232-9504.

Annual Pancake Breakfast upcoming

EUREKA-The Eureka Fire Association is having their annual Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 4, from 6 -10 a.m., by donation at the firehouse.

Soup and Pie Supper Jan. 28

ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Soup and Pie Supper on Jan. 28 from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine in or carry out and will be served on a donation basis.

County SWCD to hold election of directors

EUREKA-The Woodford County SWCD will hold an election of directors on Jan. 24 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at their office, located at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka. Two directors will be elected to serve the district for a two-year term. Anyone who resides in or owns ground in Woodford County is eligible to vote. If anyone has questions, they may call the office at 309-467-2308 ext 3.

Benson Bingo Bash coming in January

BENSON-The Benson Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring Benson Bingo Bash on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Benson American Legion.

Cost is 50 cents per card and there will be cash prizes. Chili, soup, gondolas and nachos will be available for purchase along with carry-outs available. There will also be a cash bar.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.