Blood drive upcoming

ROANOKE- The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on July 26 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Roanoke Park Building. Register by visiting redcrossblood.org, 1-800-REDCROSS or by calling or texting Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

Sewing Guild to meet

EUREKA-The Woodford County Neighborhood American Sewing Guild will meet July 21 at 10 a.m. at the Eureka Public Library. The topic will be "My Favorite Sewing Tool." Local sewists will share the tool(s) that make sewing easier. You do not need to be a member to attend the meeting. For questions contact Carol Luginbuhl 309-868-3441.

Heart House needs volunteers

EUREKA-The Heart House in Eureka is looking for volunteers to be at the front desk from 4:30-8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Most volunteers sign up to come in one time per month. Duties include answering phones and taking messages, monitoring the door, having slight interaction with the shelter residents and training is provided.

Volunteer applications can be found at www.heartlineandhearthouse.org or at the Heartline office at 300 Reagan Dr., Eureka.

Kiwanis to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be holding their next business meeting on July 20 at 12:30 p.m. at Michael’s Restaurant, Eureka. Lunch will be available for purchase if wanted. Anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information, you may call Nancy Aldridge at 309-467-4750.

Peach orders being taken

ROANOKE—The Trinity Lutheran Youth are taking orders for fresh southern Illinois peaches. The cost is $35 for a half-bushel box. Orders are due by July 25 and will be available for pickup on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2-4 p.m., in the church parking lot. Orders need to be pre-paid by check or money order made payable to LYF and mailed to: LYF, 202 W. Lincoln St., P. O. Box 268, Roanoke, IL, 61561.

For more information call 309-923-5251 or 309-712-7491. Leave a message with a call back number if no one answers.

VBS coming in July

EUREKA-Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene presents “On the Case” Vacation Bible School this July. Kids, come join us as we examine some of the parables of Jesus and discover growing spiritually doesn’t have to be an unsolved mystery. All children who have completed kindergarten through 6th grade may participate. Dates are July 27-29, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. July 31, at 11 a.m. will be a special VBS lesson and program. Children may register online at https://vbsmate.com/events/EGNC1601/25271 or use the VBS link on our website at www.gracenaz.church under “Connections”. The church is located at 1601 S. Main Street in Eureka. Call our church office at 309-467-2276 or email them at www.eurekagrace.info@gmail.com if you have questions.

BBQ competition coming back to Eureka

EUREKA-The Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown is back for another year in Eureka. The event will be held July 16 at Eureka College Practice Field. Competition BBQ teams from all over the country will be competing for the Kansas City Barbecue Team of the Year Award.

Music, vendors, inflatables and food trucks will be open from 1-5 p.m.

A crowd favorite, People’s Choice BBQ Contest, will be held from 2:30 p.m. until gone. For this contest, the public can purchase tickets to sample BBQ pulled pork and vote for their favorite.

Bingo will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. All proceeds from Bingo and the People’s Choice Contest will be donated to St. Jude.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on July 19 at noon in the Eureka Heart House at 300 E. College. A lunch meal will be available. This week’s speaker will be Mayor Eric Lind who will present a topic on Charters of Freedom.

Journal looking for stories

