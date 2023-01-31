Gus’s Grill for sale

ROANOKE-Gus’s Grill in Roanoke is for sale according to a Facebook post. According to the post, all kitchen equipment stays, in addition to all tables and chairs.

Pizza restaurant looking to open

EUREKA-A pizza restaurant is hoping to open around July in the former Caleri’s building. Brothers Michael and Bob Mayo have been in the building since Jan. 1. According to their Facebook post, the restaurant will feature Napolenetana pizza Classica, a brick oven pizza.

They also plan to offer local beers, wines and cocktails.

Senior fellowship potluck to be held

ROANOKE-Roanoke Senior Fellowship will be held Feb 15 in the Fellowship Hall at the Roanoke United Methodist Church. Potluck will start at noon. Fried chicken will be provided but please bring a dish to share. Following lunch their speaker is Marissa Bainter from Peoria Habitat for Humanity, who will share information on their programs, mission and vision. A good-will offering will be taken after lunch. Please RSVP Deb Schrader by Feb. 10 if you will be able to attend.

Woodford SWCD directors elected

EUREKA-On Jan. 24, an Election of Directors was held for two open two-year positions on the Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District Board. Elected to the positions for a two-year term were Mary Jo Adams and Mark Rocke

Unit 140 kindergarten pre-registration

EUREKA-Kindergarten pre-registration is scheduled for Feb. 2 at Davenport Elementary School and Goodfield Elementary School. Congerville and Goodfield students should pre-register at Goodfield Elementary and Davenport students should pre-register at Davenport. The hours parents can pre-register are 1-6 p.m.

When registering, parents should bring a certified copy of their child's birth certificate, two proofs of residency and any emergency phone numbers. A hospital birth certificate is not a certified birth certificate. No fees will be collected at pre-registration.

A child needs to be five-years-old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible to begin school in the fall.

UMC breakfast upcoming

EUREKA-The United Methodist Men's group is hosting the 47th Ole Farmer's Breakfast on Feb. 18 from 6-10 a.m. The breakfast will be held at the Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Calendar Street. A free will offering will be accepted at the door with no ticket needed. Proceeds from the event go toward church camp scholarships, Cub Scout Pack 257, and other local missions and ministries.

Free class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will be offered at Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Roanoke Branch. The course will be held in the Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke beginning Feb. 18 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. There will be no class on April 9 to observe Easter.

Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Annual Pancake Breakfast upcoming

EUREKA-The Eureka Fire Association is having their annual Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 4, from 6 -10 a.m., by donation at the firehouse.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Feb. 7 at noon in the Dickinson Commons at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Their speaker will be Allison Ferguson whose presentation will update us on EHS E Sports. The Rotary would like to thank the Zobrist’s for their interesting fitness program.

Christian Women's Connection to meet

NORMAL-Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection invites all ladies to their Brunch Program on Feb. 21, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal. Special feature will Donny B's Gourmet Popcorn & Gifts, Bloomington with special speaker Wanda Hanssen, Peoria, "From Riches to Rags to Peace & Prosperity"

Reservations are due on Feb. 14. by calling or texting Joan, 309-242-6241 .

Peoria Historical Society event to discuss local abolitionist movement

PEORIA – Peoria Historical Society will host two presentations about abolitionist movement efforts in Peoria and the local Underground Railroad. Historian Corey Curtis of Peoria will lead the presentations at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Pettengill-Morron House Museum, 1212 W. Moss Ave.

The event is in conjunction with Black History Month and Abraham Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday.

Curtis will discuss Peoria residents Moses and Lucy Pettengill, who welcomed enslaved individuals at their now-razed home at Liberty and Jefferson streets, near where the Peoria Civic Center now stands.

“It was hard and dangerous work to aid runaway slaves through the Underground Railroad and to push to end slavery through legislative reforms,” Curtis said. “We will examine these activities of local abolitionists and discover how these fearless local reformers helped change the course of a nation.”

Curtis also will discuss famous anti-slavery orators, including Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, both who spoke in Peoria.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for college and high school students and $3 for ages 6-12 and include a guided tour of the Moss Avenue mansion Pettengill built in 1868. Tickets are available at 309tix.com or at the door.

For more information, contact the Peoria Historical Society at 309-674-1921.

Curtis is a history teacher who was the society's Volunteer of the Year in 2019 and leads the society’s “Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War” history bus tours in summer and fall.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.