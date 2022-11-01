Journal office by appointment only

Garden club to hold meeting

EUREKA-The Prairieland Garden Club of Eureka will hold its Nov. meeting on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Eureka Christian Church, 302 N. Main, Eureka.

The evening’s program will be presented by Le Fleur Floral Design and Events of Washington. Le Fleur’s owner, Amy Morgan, will be creating a lovely Christmas floral arrangement as well as sharing other holiday decorating ideas.

Morgan and her dedicated team offer their very best to each and every customer, believing that “Flowers elevate beauty in ant space”.

For further information about the club or the program, contact Mary Hutson, President, at maryhut@yahoo.com or 309-261-7528. Visitors and guests are welcome and advance notice is appreciated.

Pork chop fundraiser coming to Benson

BENSON-A pork chop fundraiser that will benefit Benson’s 150th Celebration, will be held on Nov. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Benson Legion. The meal will consist of a tenderized pork chop sandwich, French fries and green beans for $10 or a sandwich only for $5. Bake sale items will also be available along with carryout. 150th Celebration memorabilia will also be available for purchase.

Veterans invited to assembly at EHS

EUREKA-Eureka CUSD 140 will be having its Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 11, from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m., and all veterans are welcome to attend. The assembly will take place in the Eureka High School gymnasium.

RBHS to host Veterans Day Assembly

ROANOKE-Roanoke-Benson High School Student Council will be hosting their annual Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at RBHS gym. The guest speaker will be Captain John Torres. Veterans are invited to lunch at the library following the program.

School play to be performed at EHS

EUREKA-Eureka High School will be performing “The Play That Goes Wrong” Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30, at the EHS School Auditorium. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Free dinner for veterans

EUREKA- Liberty Bible Church, 1408 Church Road, Eureka, will be holding a free dinner to all veterans, plus a guest, on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Any individual who has served in any branch of the military is welcome to attend. The meal will feature ribeye steak with baked potato, vegetable, and dessert, at no cost.

Guest speaker will be Chaplain, Brigadier General William "Bill" Dickens who last served as the Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Chaplains, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon.

In addition, each veteran will receive a gift. To reserve a spot, contact the church at 309-444-4644.

DAR encourages reading

METAMORA- Since its founding in 1890, the more than one million women who have been admitted to the Daughters of the American Revolution have had the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

That mission includes a vast array of service work and countless service activities on the national, state and local levels. In 2022, Daughters of the American Revolution have already donated nearly three million service hours.

During the month of Nov., observance of “National Family Literacy Day”, established by Congress in 1994, the members of Black Partridge Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (“DAR”), based in Woodford and Tazewell counties, note and continue one of their traditions of service, to promote literacy.

In recent years, the Chapter has donated books and magazine subscriptions to many local libraries; and they have enhanced reading opportunities in shelters, special schools, tutoring efforts, hospital settings, prisons and English as second language programs.

Carolyn Pasquini, of rural Metamora, Chapter Literacy Promotion Chairman, encourages families to celebrate the joy of reading as a family. Also, the Daughters of Black Partridge Chapter extends great appreciation to local librarians, educators and literacy service providers for their tireless efforts to strengthen the literacy of our children and communities.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Nov 8 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. Their speaker for the meeting will be Brandi Gerber who will expand on the topic: “Tree of Hearts.”

Soup and Pie Day set for Nov. 4

EUREKA – Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St., will hold Soup and Pie Day from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

The menu will feature homemade soups, including chicken noodle, ham and beans and vegetable beef; chili; barbecue sandwiches; hot dogs; chili dogs; pies; and other desserts.

Customers may:

• Dine in

• Order carry-out of less than 10 items by coming to the church for orders to be filled immediately

• Order carry-out of 10 or more items or bulk soup by calling the church at 309-467-3026 or Sandi Sylvester at 309-360-9608 by 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Drive-through carry-out or delivery will not be offered.

Cost is on a donation basis. Proceeds will support church mission projects and Eureka Area Food Pantry.

Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection program

NORMAL-All ladies and moms are invited to their November Brunch Program on Nov. 15, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal.

Special feature will be Serendipity Mercantile upscale furniture and home decor resale store in Bloomington, with special speaker Robin Reese "How to be Secure in an Unsecured World"

Reservations are due by Nov. 8 by calling Joan at 309-242-6241.

Journal looking for stories

