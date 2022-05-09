Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 126 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

ADDWC to hold Italian Feast Fundraiser

EUREKA-The ADDWC will be holding their 14th annual Italian Feast Fundraiser on May 14 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Eureka Bible Church, 1452 Church Rd., Eureka.

The meal consists of a spaghetti or fettuccine and is available for dine in, carry out or curbside.

There will also be raffle prizes and silent and online auction items.

All proceeds directly support ADDWC.

Goodfield Garage Sales and Fire Department Pulled Pork BBQ Fundraiser

GOODFIELD-If you are looking for an opportunity to get out and say hello to your friends and neighbors, then mark your calendar. The Goodfield Community will be hosting townwide garage sales June 3 and June 4. If you are interested in having a sale, please visit the Goodfield Community Club Facebook page or email goodfieldcc@yahoo.com with questions. The Goodfield Fire Department will also be having their Pulled-Pork Sandwich Fundraiser on June 4 only, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

Berardi retiring as principal

GOODFIELD-Randy Berardi has been the Goodfield and Congerville principal for the past 14 years. Before that, he was the assistant principal at EMS for 4 years. The school will be hosting to an open house honoring Berardi on May 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. followed by a farewell performance at 7:30 p.m. at the Barn III.

Kiwanis to hold yard sale fundraiser

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis club will be holding a yard sale on May 19 thru May 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 411 E. Pearson Street, Eureka (the NW corner of Pearson and Henry Streets). The proceeds received will go to the Neuroscience Research Foundation (formerly called the Spastics Paralysis Research Foundation). The Neuroscience Research Foundation awards grants to doctors to do research. Most items will not be priced. Individuals will make a donation for items they select. Anyone wishing to drop off articles for sale may do so by calling 309-261-5910 or leave at 411 E. Pearson St., Eureka.

Rotary pork chop meal

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold the semi-annual grilled pork chop meal. It will be held in Eureka near the Goodfield State Bank on May 19 and 20 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. each day. The meal will include a pork chop sandwich, chips and a drink.

Roanoke to hold Memorial Day ceremony

ROANOKE-The Roanoke Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Roanoke Township Cemetery on May 30 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Howie Marrota, a marine from Columbus, Ohio. In case of rain the ceremony will be held at the high school gym.

Sewing Guild meeting

EUREKA-The Woodford County Neighborhood Group of the Central IL Chapter of American Sewing Guild will be meeting May 19, at 10 a.m. at the Eureka Public Library. Please note that this is a new time for the meeting. Our meetings are all things sewing and crafting. For more information, contact Carol Luginbuhl at rclug@outlook.com.

All pets great and small event

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club and CEFCU are hosting a pet event on May 21 at the Eureka Upper Lake pavilion area. Come anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to this family fun event with or without your pet.

For a $10 donation you can get a passport that entitles you to participate in any or all of the following; 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. FFA petting zoo, Photograph by Natausha, pet blessing, and coloring and drawing contests. Other contests are at the following times: 10:30 a.m. most unusual pet, 11:30 a.m. best pet trick and 12:30 p.m. best dressed pet. Contest winners will be announced starting at 1:30 p.m. and awarded prizes.

Other activities that will be available to all are doggie wash with donation to youth groups, food and snacks booth with donations to Meals on Wheels, silent auction, and vendors. If interested in being a vendor for more information or to reserve a spot contact Natausha at 309-267-0736, Nancy Aldridge 309-261-5910 or visit facebook.com/kiwanisofeureka.

Senior Fellowship to meet

ROANOKE-Senior Fellowship will meet at the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall on May 25. They will begin with a potluck lunch at 12:00 noon followed by our speaker Denise Bailey, Director of Development at The Dream Center in Peoria. The Dream Center Peoria is a faith-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to impact families living in poverty, starting with kids and youth.

Please bring a dish to share and a good-will offering to The Dream Center. RSVP Deb Schrader 309-923-7408 by May 18.

Eureka teacher wins $5,000 door

EUREKA-Eureka High School teacher Matt O’Hanlon was named the winner of Palmer Donavin Cares Contest. He will receive a free front door from Palmer Donavin/Therma-Tu valued at $5,000.

Roanoke to hold blood drive

ROANOKE-An upcoming American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on May 17, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Roanoke Park Building. Donors can sign up by going to redcrossblood.org, calling 1800-RED CROSS or by contacting Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

USPS to hold food drive

EUREKA-The Eureka United State Post Office will be holding a Letter Carriers’ Food Drive on May 14. Just put your non-perishable donation in a bag in your mailbox and they will deliver it to a local food bank.

Deb Bertschi open house

EUREKA-A retirement open house will be held in honor of EHS teacher Deb Bertschi, on May 18, from 3:30-6:30 p.m., at the EHS Library.

Class to help you save money

BLOOMINGTON-You can learn money-saving strategies that also can sustain the future of our planet at a free class held on May 12 from 6-8 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington. At this class you can discover the benefits of the five R’s: refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle and rot, and how implement them to detox your home and reduce clutter. For more information contact Linda Stroh at l-stroh@hotmail.com.

Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon upcoming

DEER CREEK-The May 13 Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon will be held at the Deer Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. A potluck dinner with the entrée fried chicken will be served at 11:30 a.m. Coffee and water will be provided. Those attending are requested to bring items: salads, vegetable dishes, potatoes, and desserts to share. Program: James Frye from Frye Studios, a soloist, guitar, piano, ukulele, and trumpet player. This is the fifth Senior Adult Ministry Luncheon of 2022. Masking will be up to individual’s decision at this time. Invite your friends and neighbors. The church is located at 207 N. Main Street, Deer Creek,.

For further information, call Pastor Steve at 217-686-0100.

Hunzinger Museum cleaning upcoming

ROANOKE-The Hunzinger Museum will be holding a cleaning day on May 21 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cleaning supplies provided, the more that come, the sooner it gets done. It is wonderful living in a close knit, service-minded community. Contact Linda Hodel with any questions. 309-824-1331.

Vacation Bible School upcoming

EUREKA-Crosspoint Community Church, 951 City Rd. 1625 E., Eureka, will be holding Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School 2022 on June 26-30, from 6-8:30 p.m. The bible school is free and you can register at crosspointcc.org or contact Cheri Boles with questions to cheri@crosspointcc.org.

Rotary meeting upcoming

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on May 17 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. Lunch meals will be available. The guest speaker will be Mary Hinrichsen who will speak on the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall. A great tribute to the men and women that gave their life in service of our country.

Tim Martin, our last meeting’s speaker shared stories from both his life and career, as well as his work with the Berean Prison Ministries.

Deer Creek HCE to meet

DEER CREEK-The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will hold a regular meeting on May 12 at the Deer Creek Community Center at 1:00 p.m. The program for the meeting will include a lesson on “Medical Theft” by Paula Dietrich. Members should bring $10 for the 4-H fair pie dollars.

All women of the Deer Creek and surrounding communities are invited to attend the Deer Creek HCE meetings. If planning to attend, please R.S.V.P. to Mary Eschelbach at 309-447-6433 or escemk@aol.com.

Bible School upcoming

EUREKA-Roanoke Mennonite Church and Metamora Mennonite Church will be hosting the Vacation Bible School program, “Passport to Peace” June 6-10 at the Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E., Eureka. The week’s activities are open to ages Pre-K through students who have just completed 5th grade. Hours are 9-11:30 a.m.

Children will learn to become peacemakers and make peace a way of life while exploring select Bible stories through music, crafts and outdoor activities.

Contact the church office at 309-467-3460 for more information. Register online at office@roanokemennonite.org or metmenno@mtco.com

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.

