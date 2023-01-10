Season of Giving fund tops $15,000

EUREKA-An extra $1,849 was added to the Season of Giving fund this week.

Donations this week

In Eureka

In honor of our friends, Carol Hughes - $200

In memory of our favorite “H”, T&D and R&R - $625

In loving memory of Donald M. Heinold, CPA - $500

In loving memory of Grandma Wiegand, Anonymous - $250

Total this week: $1,575

Total to date: $7,792

In Roanoke

Anonymous - $30

Anonymous - $40

In loving memory of our dear son Jason and his giving heart - $200

Total this week: $270

Total to date: $7,670

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $15,645

Orders being taken for Benson’s 150th celebration

BENSON-Pre-orders are being taken for t-shirts and flags for Benson’s 150th celebration.

You can pick-up t-shirt order forms at Flanagan State Bank (Benson branch) or 602 Clayton St., Benson.

T-shirts must be prepaid and are $20 each. No order form is necessary for the flags.

The flag has a navy blue background with two grommets on the top for ease to hang. The flag measures at 3’x3’ and costs $25. Great for your garage, basement, keepsake, or to give as a gift.

If you are interested in purchasing, please make the check payable to ”Benson 150” and add flag or t-shirt in the memo line and mail to: Karen Mullins, 602 Clayton St., PO Box 62 Benson, IL 61516.

If you have any questions at all please contact Karen Mullins at (309)-232-9504.

Annual Pancake Breakfast upcoming.

EUREKA-The Eureka Fire Association is having their annual Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 4, from 6 -10 a.m., by donation at the firehouse.

Soup and Pie Supper Jan. 28

ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Soup and Pie Supper on Jan. 28 from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine in or carry out and will be served on a donation basis.

County SWCD to hold election of directors

EUREKA-The Woodford County SWCD will hold an election of directors on Jan. 24 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at their office, located at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka. Two directors will be elected to serve the district for a two-year term. Anyone who resides in or owns ground in Woodford County is eligible to vote. If anyone has questions, they may call the office at 309-467-2308 ext 3.

Benson Bingo Bash coming in January

BENSON-The Benson Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring Benson Bingo Bash on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Benson American Legion.

Cost is 50 cents per card and there will be cash prizes. Chili, soup, gondolas and nachos will be available for purchase along with carry-outs available. There will also be a cash bar.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.