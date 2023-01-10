Season of Giving fund tops $15,000
EUREKA-An extra $1,849 was added to the Season of Giving fund this week.
Donations this week
In Eureka
In honor of our friends, Carol Hughes - $200
In memory of our favorite “H”, T&D and R&R - $625
In loving memory of Donald M. Heinold, CPA - $500
In loving memory of Grandma Wiegand, Anonymous - $250
Total this week: $1,575
Total to date: $7,792
In Roanoke
Anonymous - $30
Anonymous - $40
In loving memory of our dear son Jason and his giving heart - $200
Total this week: $270
Total to date: $7,670
GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $15,645
Orders being taken for Benson’s 150th celebration
BENSON-Pre-orders are being taken for t-shirts and flags for Benson’s 150th celebration.
You can pick-up t-shirt order forms at Flanagan State Bank (Benson branch) or 602 Clayton St., Benson.
T-shirts must be prepaid and are $20 each. No order form is necessary for the flags.
The flag has a navy blue background with two grommets on the top for ease to hang. The flag measures at 3’x3’ and costs $25. Great for your garage, basement, keepsake, or to give as a gift.
If you are interested in purchasing, please make the check payable to ”Benson 150” and add flag or t-shirt in the memo line and mail to: Karen Mullins, 602 Clayton St., PO Box 62 Benson, IL 61516.
If you have any questions at all please contact Karen Mullins at (309)-232-9504.
Annual Pancake Breakfast upcoming.
EUREKA-The Eureka Fire Association is having their annual Pancake Breakfast on Feb. 4, from 6 -10 a.m., by donation at the firehouse.
Soup and Pie Supper Jan. 28
ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Soup and Pie Supper on Jan. 28 from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine in or carry out and will be served on a donation basis.
County SWCD to hold election of directors
EUREKA-The Woodford County SWCD will hold an election of directors on Jan. 24 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at their office, located at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka. Two directors will be elected to serve the district for a two-year term. Anyone who resides in or owns ground in Woodford County is eligible to vote. If anyone has questions, they may call the office at 309-467-2308 ext 3.
Benson Bingo Bash coming in January
BENSON-The Benson Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring Benson Bingo Bash on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Benson American Legion.
Cost is 50 cents per card and there will be cash prizes. Chili, soup, gondolas and nachos will be available for purchase along with carry-outs available. There will also be a cash bar.
Journal looking for stories
EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.