EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

One-Room School book available now

EUREKA-One Room Schools of Woodford County, the newly published book of the Woodford County Historical & Genealogical Society has been received at 112 N. Main Street, Eureka . It is available at the society headquarters as well as the Eureka Public Library. The society is open from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost of the book is $85.

Authored by historian Karen Fyke, the book is a compilation of data and photos collected over the past six years. All 102 Woodford County one-room schools are included. A massive surname index allows for easy research. The publisher is M. T. Publishing of Evansville, Indiana, the same publisher the society has utilized for its past five books.

For more information, contact Fyke at 309-360-6772.

United Methodist Sausage and Coffee

ROANOKE-The Roanoke United Methodist Men Sausage Sale pickup day is at the church on Dec. 3 from 7-10 a.m. for those who have ordered sausage. There will also be extra sausage for sale.

United Women in Faith will be serving coffee and rolls in the fellowship hall during the same hours. All are welcome to come and spend time visiting or get a coffee to go.

Santa’s workshop returns

EUREKA-The Eureka High School Key Club assisted by the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club once again will sponsor an interactive children’s Christmas workshop. All kids K-6 are invited to attend on Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eureka High School Cafeteria, 200 W. Cruger Ave. This will be an interactive workshop with high school students, teachers and Kiwanis members. Children will be able to have their picture taken with Mr. and Mrs. Santa, play games and do crafts. This will be an afternoon of Christmas fun for parents and their children. This is a free event but donations will be accepted.

Anna McCloud celebrates 106th birthday

EUREKA-Anna McCloud of Eureka celebrated her 106th with family and friends on Thanksgiving day.

Tree of Hearts needs gifts

EUREKA-Woodford County Heartline and Heart House Tree of Hearts have set a goal of 1,500 new unwrapped gifts for kids 0-high school aged. This program provides Christmas gifts to low-income people in Woodford County. The Eureka Public Library is a collection point again this year and you may drop off gifts by Dec. 16.

Letters to Santa

EUREKA-We hope you have all been good boys and girls. You can write Santa and let him know. Drop off mail boxes will be on the court house lawn at the intersection of 117 and 24, outside of Michael’s Restaurant, Eureka, and at the porch at Eureka Library starting Nov. 19.

If you are going to write to Santa, please do so by Dec. 8. Santa gets really busy in Dec. and can’t guarantee you that he will be able to answer your letter if dropped off after Dec. 8. Be sure to print your name so Santa can read it. Include your address or your e-mail address.

Blood Drive coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 5 at the Roanoke Park Building from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Donors can sign up by going to www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by contacting Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Dec. 6 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. The monthly board meeting will be devoted to committee reports led by the club president.

2nd annual blood drive

GRIDLEY-The second annual Honorary Blood Drive for the Schmidgall’s will be held Dec. 8 from 12-6 p.m. at The Water Tower Event Space, 411 E. Gridley Road, Gridley.

For an appointment contact Hayley Stoller at 309-261-8073, Katie Martin at 309-747-2395 or 309-242-2965. You can also visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Gridley.

Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card or two other forms of ID.

