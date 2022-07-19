Journal office by appointment only

Fund set up for accident victims

ROANOKE-Many members of the Roanoke community and beyond are reaching out to financially assist the electrical accident victims. Donations may be placed in the collection boxes at church, made online through the church website, or sent to Apostolic Christian Church, P.O. Box 766, Roanoke, IL 61561. If writing a check, please write out to the church and put “accident victims” on the memo line.

Two alternative ways have been established for community members and non-local people:

1. A donation page has been set up on GiveSendGo, a Christian version of GoFundMe. 2. An account has also been opened at Goodfield State Bank to accept contributions.

Family event set for Saturday

EUREKA-The Eureka Police Department and Eureka Events Committee will be hosting Touch A Truck July 23 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Upper Lake Park, Eureka.

This is an interactive family event that allows children of all ages to discover and explore their favorite big trucks and emergency vehicles.

The event is free and will a selfie station, water mister, Kona Ice and Haddad’s food truck.

R-B band and choir fundraiser

ROANOKE-The Roanoke Benson High School Band and Choir are having a fundraiser at the Metamora Dairy Queen, August 1 from 4-9:00 p.m. 15% of all proceeds go to support the RBHS Disney trip next spring.

Quarter Auction to be in August

EUREKA-The Quarter Auction is back at The Barn III on Aug. 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Admission is $3 and includes one paddle with additional paddles $2. There are door prizes and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information contact Susan Bressner, 309-360-4555 or email susan@bressner.net.

Blood drive upcoming

ROANOKE- The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on July 26 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Roanoke Park Building. Register by visiting redcrossblood.org, 1-800-REDCROSS or by calling or texting Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

Leigh graduates from MSOE

MILWAUKEE- James Leigh, from Minonk, graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in spring 2022. Leigh received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with High Honors.

Heart House needs volunteers

EUREKA-The Heart House in Eureka is looking for volunteers to be at the front desk from 4:30-8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Most volunteers sign up to come in one time per month. Duties include answering phones and taking messages, monitoring the door, having slight interaction with the shelter residents and training is provided.

Volunteer applications can be found at www.heartlineandhearthouse.org or at the Heartline office at 300 Reagan Dr., Eureka.

Peach orders

ROANOKE—The Trinity Lutheran Youth are taking orders for fresh southern Illinois peaches. The cost is $35 for a half-bushel box. Orders are due by July 25 and will be available for pickup on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2-4 p.m., in the church parking lot. Orders need to be pre-paid by check or money order made payable to LYF and mailed to: LYF, 202 W. Lincoln St., P. O. Box 268, Roanoke, IL, 61561.

For more information call 309-923-5251 or 309-712-7491. Leave a message with a call back number if no one answers.

VBS coming in July

EUREKA-Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene presents “On the Case” Vacation Bible School this July. Kids, come join us as we examine some of the parables of Jesus and discover growing spiritually doesn’t have to be an unsolved mystery. All children who have completed kindergarten through 6th grade may participate. Dates are July 27-29, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. July 31, at 11 a.m. will be a special VBS lesson and program. Children may register online at https://vbsmate.com/events/EGNC1601/25271 or use the VBS link on our website at www.gracenaz.church under “Connections”. The church is located at 1601 S. Main Street in Eureka. Call our church office at 309-467-2276 or email them at www.eurekagrace.info@gmail.com if you have questions.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on July 26 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. Their guest speaker is Megan Moore from the Carle Eureka Medical to present some healthy habits that can help us make life more enjoyable.

They want to thank Tiffany Handrich for presenting the origin of a new retail store in Eureka.

Journal looking for stories

