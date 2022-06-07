Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

PEO chapter to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka PEO Chapter IQ will hold its monthly meeting on June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Eureka Christian Church Fireside Lounge. The presentation "P.E.O. Constitution" will be given by Marj Crowe. Dessert and beverages begin at 6:30 p.m.

Schmitt named to Dean's List

MINONK- Rachel Schmitt, Minonk, has been named to DePauw University's Spring 2022 Dean's List.

Blood drive in Eureka

EUREKA-St. Luke Catholic Church partners with American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on June 13 from 1- 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church 904 E. Reagan Dr. Eureka. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) OR online at redcrossblood.org. They urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed.

BENSON- Lucy Unzicker, of Benson, earned Spring 2022 Dean's List honors from Eastern Mennonite University.

Lehman is Volunteer of the Year

Michele “Shelly” Lehman of Peoria, formerly of Eureka, has received the Peoria Historical Society's Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022. It was presented at the society’s annual meeting May 18.

Lehman is a member of the board of trustees and leads the Marketing Committee, which communicates information about Peoria Historical Society news and events to the media and the public.

“There was no question in board members’ minds that Shelly deserved to be recognized for her outstanding dedication and the skills she brings to the organization,” said Executive Director Colleen Johnson. “We extend our deepest thanks to Shelly for all she does.”

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on June 14 at noon in the Dickinson Common the Eureka College. Lunch meals will be available. Following the President’s Assembly meeting, Rich Wherley who will update our club on the progress in the Woodford County CEO Program for High School students.

Fundraiser for BBQ competition

WASHINGTON-A fundraiser is being held to see a local competitor to the American Royal Word Series of Barbecue. The Up From The Pits BBQ competition team from Washington will be serving a pulled pork plate for $15 at Sunnyland One Stop, 2466 Washington Rd., Washington on June 11 from 3-7 p.m. Dine in or carry-out are both available.

Learn about local abolitionist movement

PEORIA – Peoria Historical Society will offer two presentations of "A Soft Knock on the Door: The Abolition Movement in Peoria" on June 26 in the backyard garden at Pettengill-Morron House Museum, 1212 W. Moss Ave. The talks will be at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and will be followed by tours of the mansion built by Moses Pettengill in 1868.

Tickets are $20 at 309tix.com or at the door.

The presentations will examine the Underground Railroad in Peoria and local efforts to end slavery, said presenter Corey Curtis. It will commemorate Juneteenth, the holiday that observes the ending of slavery in the United States. It will identify and discuss several Black abolitionists operating in Peoria.

“Abolitionists in Peoria, including Moses Pettengill, fought hard to see that slavery ended,” Curtis said. "I became interested in the abolitionist movement after becoming a docent at the Pettengill-Morron House Museum and researching the Civil War in Peoria. References to the Underground Railroad would occur, and I became intrigued about what part Peoria played in the system."

Curtis pointed out that African Americans from Peoria were part of the 29th United States Colored Troops from Illinois. The regiment played a role in the Union Army's presence in southern Texas on June 19, 1865, when it was announced a full 2 ½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation that the Civil War had ended and the enslaved people were free.

Curtis, who is studying to be a history teacher, also conducts Civil War-related history bus tours for Peoria Historical Society.

For more information, contact the society at 309-674-1921.

Christian Women's Connection to meet

NORMAL-Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection invites all ladies to their Brunch Program on June 21, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal. The special feature will be Historic Broadview Mansion with Annette Klinzing. The special speaker will be Marilyn Garapolo of Plainfield, IL, who will present "Laughter is a Medicine.” Reservations are due on June 14 by calling/text Crystal Corley (Eureka) 217-358-1268 or on Facebook: Bloomington-Normal IL Christian Women's Connection . In addition, Prayer Connection will be held on June 14 in Eureka. Contact Corley for more information.

Exhibit features vintage wedding attire

PEORIA – A new exhibit titled "A Wedding Party: Vintage Dresses and Formal Attire" will open June 16 at Pettengill-Morron House Museum, 1212 W. Moss Ave.

The display will feature wedding apparel, including gowns, mother-of-the-bride dresses and going-away suits worn by Peoria Historical Society volunteers in the 1960s and ‘70s. It will include older attire, like former Pettengill-Morron House owner Jean Morron’s parents’ wedding wear, as well as clothing from the 1860s and later eras from the Peoria Historical Society collection.

The exhibit will include never-before-displayed wedding photos of Hollywood actor Jack Lemmon and Peorian Cynthia Stone. The couple was married in the mansion’s parlor in 1950, when Stone’s father owned the home. The black and white photos were taken by Peoria photographer the late Eugene Voss.

The mansion is open for guided tours from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays. Tickets are $10/adults, $5/college and high school students and $3/ages 6-12 and are available at 309tix.com or at the door.

For more information, contact the Peoria Historical Society at 309-674-1921.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0