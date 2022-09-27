Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

P.E.O. garage sale upcoming

EUREKA-The P.E.O. Chapter IQ Eureka will hold a garage sale at 717 Forest Park Dr. on Oct. 7 and 8 from 8.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds from the garage sale go towards loans, scholarships and various other financial assistance for women.

Roanoke library offers Medicare presentation

ROANOKE-A free informational presentation, "Medicare 101" will be offered at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Roanoke Branch, 123 E Broad St., Roanoke on Oct. 15, from 10-11:30 am. The basics of Medicare Parts A-D and Medicare Supplements will be covered along with recent updates as the annual enrollment period begins. The seminar is open to the public and for educational purposes only. As space is limited, registration is requested by calling or texting Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371.

Taste of Eureka Tickets on sale Sept.30

EUREKA-Tickets for the annual Taste of Eureka will go on sale at Eureka IGA, 514 W. Center, and the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, on Sept. 30. Tickets are $5 and are available until sold out. The annual Taste of Eureka event will be held on Oct. 14 from 4-7 p.m. The Taste of Eureka is an opportunity for people to visit participating Eureka Business Association member businesses and pick up a sampling of treats, coupons, and other items. Some businesses will also be offering special sales and drawings during the event. 18 businesses will be participating this year. For more information about the Eureka Business Association and their annual community events, visit www.eurekabusiness.net.

Soil and Water Conservation District accepting nominations

EUREKA- Beginning on Nov. 24, nominations will be accepted for the two-year-term of the office of Director of the Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District at the district's office at 937 W. Center St., Eureka, during our normal business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To be considered for nomination as a candidate for the office of Director, nominees must provide proof of residency or ownership of land located within the boundaries of the District. Interested persons must respond by noon on Jan. 4, 2023.

Kiwanis to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be holding their first meeting of the 22’-23’ Kiwanis year on Oct. 5 at 12:30 p.m. at the Eureka College Cafeteria. Herb Kasube, Division 20 Lt. Governor, will be discussing goals and projects for the new year. He will also be installing officers for the new year. Lunch will be available for purchase if wanted. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. For more information, you may call Nancy Aldridge at 309-261-5910.

Nazarene Church Youth Garage Sale

EUREKA-The youth group at Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene invite everyone to an indoor garage sale and bake sale. It will be held at the church at 1601 S. Main Street in Eureka on Oct. 13-15. It will run from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. each day, Thursday through Saturday. Also, community donations for the sale are gladly accepted up to Oct. 13

The youth are raising funds to travel to the Nazarene youth convention which will be held in Tampa Bay, Fla. in July of 2023. The convention is a wonderful opportunity for the teens for growth, discipleship, mission work, and meeting other teens from across USA and Canada. Please contact the church office, 309-467-2276, if you have any questions or would like to donate items for the sale, or message them through their Facebook page “Eureka Grace Nazarene”.

Family Fest and Auction upcoming

GOODFIELD-The Auxiliary of the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka is sponsoring the Family Fest Benefit and Online and Silent Auction on Oct. 8 at Goodfield’s Apostolic Fellowship Hall from 4-8 p.m.

Updated information on this event will be posted on their Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka’s Facebook page and their website page.

Eureka Church celebrates 80 Years

EUREKA-Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1601 S. Main St., is celebrating 80 years of history and ministry impact. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration during the worship service on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 am. There will be a cake reception following the service.

The church invites anyone with a past connection to the congregation to pass this information on and be with them on Oct. 16. If anyone has served in ministry here in Eureka at the church or elsewhere after being a part of this congregation, the church hopes you are able to join them on Oct. 16.

If you are not able to attend in person but would like to send a video greeting to the congregation, please message them through their Facebook page. They encourage everyone to visit their Facebook page, Eureka Grace Nazarene, to let them know you are coming.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Oct. 4 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. The meeting will be dedicated to committee reports to be presented at the monthly business meeting.

The Rotary would like to thank Sue Knepp for the information she presented on her research on the history of Eureka High School.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.