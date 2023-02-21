Storm spotter training

EUREKA-The public is invited to a National Weather Service storm spotter training class. The class is hosted by the Woodford County EMA and will be held on March 7, at 6 p.m., at the Eureka College Cerf Center Becker Auditorium.

EUREKA PEO to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka PEO Chapter IQ will hold its monthly meeting on March 13 at the Eureka Christian Church. Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting will be held at 7 p.m. The program will be the election and installation of officers and election of delegate and alternate to the Illinois State Convention in June.

Spaghetti supper upcoming

ROANOKE-A spaghetti supper will be held at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall on March 4 from 4-6:30 p.m. The $10 meal includes spaghetti with your choice of meat or alfredo sauce, salad, French bread, homemade pies and desserts. Carry-outs are available.

Haystack Supper Feb. 25

ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Haystack Supper on February 25 from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine in or carry out and will be served on a donation basis. Contact Grant Ulrich at 309-531-4707 for more information.

Woodford County SWCD tree and fish sale

EUREKA-The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for its spring tree and fish sale. Orders for trees will be taken until March 17 with delivery set in April.

Fish orders will be taken until April 20, except for grass carp, which must be ordered by April 13. Fish pick up will be April 28. If you are interested in ordering, please call 309-467-2308 ext. 3 or you can find the order forms on our website, which is http://woodfordcountyswcd.tripod.com . You can also stop by our office at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka to pick up an order form between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Free class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will be offered at Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Roanoke Branch. The course will be held in the Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke beginning Feb. 19 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Sundays.

The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. There will be no class on April 9 to observe Easter.

Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their monthly meeting on Feb. 28 at Eureka College in the Dickinson Commons. Lunch meals will be available. The meeting topic will be presented by Jolene Whisler with a message on the Phoenix Community Development.

Free presentation offered

GRIDLEY-A free informational presentation, Social Security and Medicare 101, will be offered at the Gridley Public Library District at 320 N Center Street in Gridley on March 9, from 7-8:30 p.m. The basics of Medicare Parts A-D, how they relate to Social Security and Medicare Supplements will be covered along with recent updates. The seminar is open to the public and for educational purposes only. As space is limited, registration is requested by contacting the library at 309-747-2284. For questions about the seminar, please call or text Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com