Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Memorial Day service in Benson

BENSON-Benson will be having their annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. at the Clayton Township cemetery in Benson. The guest speaker will be Father Rayson.

All are encouraged to intend and show their support to those veterans who fought for our freedom. You will be able to show that support with a poppy. People will be at the cemetery with poppies available so that you may support our veterans and the programs that benefit from these poppies.

Congerville Summer Family Nights upcoming

CONGERVILLE-The 2022 Congerville Summer Family Nights will all be held outside this year at the Congerville Village Hall on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. You will need to bring your own chairs as no seating is provided. They will again be serving Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream. If weather is inclement, everything will be moved inside instead of cancelling.

Here is the summer lineup: June 2-Kindred Spirit, June 9-Promise and the Rugrats, June 16-CIA (accordion group), June 23-One Voice, June 30-Living Water, July 7-Glory Landers & the Huzickers, July 14-Amant Deus, July 21-Daryl & Roy Bluegrass Gospel, July 28-The Anderson Family, Aug. 4-Timber Creek Strings, Aug. 11-Illinois Rail.

Unzicker awarded scholarship

HARRISONBURG, VA-Lucy Unzicker of Benson was awarded the Ernest G. Gehman Scholarship from EMU's language and literature department for 2022. This scholarship is for foreign language majors with a qualifying GPA.

Blood drive in Eureka

EUREKA-St. Luke Catholic Church partners with American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on June 13 from 1- 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church 904 E. Reagan Dr. Eureka. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) OR online at redcrossblood.org. They urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed.

Flowers named to Dean's List

RADFORD, VAHailey Nicole Flowers, Criminal Justice major from Eureka, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean's List at Radford University.

Garage sales and Pork BBQ Fundraiser

GOODFIELD-If you are looking for an opportunity to get out and say hello to your friends and neighbors, then mark your calendar. The Goodfield Community will be hosting town-wide garage sales June 3 and June 4. If you are interested in having a sale, please visit the Goodfield Community Club Facebook page or email goodfieldcc@yahoo.com with questions. The Goodfield Fire Department will also be having their Pulled-Pork Sandwich Fundraiser on June 4 only, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

Roanoke to hold Memorial Day ceremony

ROANOKE-The Roanoke Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Roanoke Township Cemetery on May 30 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Howie Marrota, a marine from Columbus, Ohio. In case of rain the ceremony will be held at the high school gym.

Vacation Bible School upcoming

EUREKA-Crosspoint Community Church, 951 City Rd. 1625 E., Eureka, will be holding Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School 2022 on June 26-30, from 6-8:30 p.m. The bible school is free and you can register at crosspointcc.org or contact Cheri Boles with questions to cheri@crosspointcc.org.

Rotary meeting upcoming

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on May 31 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. Lunch meals will be available. The guest speaker will be Rhonda Overman who will speak on the American Rescue Plan. The famous Rotary Pork Chop Meal was again a successful benefit to meet the club’s goals. Nearly 1,200 meals were served in the two day event.

Bible School upcoming

EUREKA-Roanoke Mennonite Church and Metamora Mennonite Church will be hosting the Vacation Bible School program, “Passport to Peace” June 6-10 at the Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E., Eureka. The week’s activities are open to ages Pre-K through students who have just completed 5th grade. Hours are 9-11:30 a.m.

Children will learn to become peacemakers and make peace a way of life while exploring select Bible stories through music, crafts and outdoor activities.

Contact the church office at 309-467-3460 for more information. Register online at office@roanokemennonite.org or metmenno@mtco.com

Take a history tour in June

PEORIA - Peoria Historical Society will offer history tours in June.

A walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue will be 8:30-10 a.m. June 16, beginning at the parking lot at Converse Marketing, 1125 Main St. Tickets are $15.

Bus tours will be 10 a.m.-noon as follows: June 3, Roll out the Barrel; June 4, Warehouse District Renaissance; June 10, Abraham Lincoln; June 11, Notable Peoria Women; June 17, Roots of the River City; June 18, Naughty to Nice; June 24, World's Most Beautiful Drive; and June 25, Springdale Cemetery. Tickets are $20. Tours depart from outside the Caterpillar Visitors Center, 110 SW Washington St.

For tickets, go to 309tix.com or call Peoria Historical Society at 309-674-1921.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0