Journal office by appointment only

EUREKA-The Woodford County Journal, 1926 S. Main, Eureka will be open by appointment only. If you have questions on subscriptions call 855-264-2511 for renewals, new subscriptions and delivery problems. For advertising and garage sales call Wendi Adair at 309-467-3314 ext. 202 and for any other question call Mark Barra at 309-467-3314 ext. 211.

Changes for Woodford Star

EUREKA-Due to rising postage costs, starting Oct. 22, the Woodford Star will only be mailed to Eureka, Goodfield, Roanoke and Benson.

Trunk or Treat to be held in Roanoke

ROANOKE-The United Methodist Church will hold a Trunk or Treat at the church parking lot at 401 N. Church St., Roanoke, on Oct, 31.

They will be serving hot dogs, chips and water, to the public from 5:30-7 p.m., and will hold the Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m.

Soup and Pie Day set for Nov. 4

EUREKA – Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Callender St., will hold Soup and Pie Day from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

The menu will feature homemade soups, including chicken noodle, ham and beans and vegetable beef; chili; barbecue sandwiches; hot dogs; chili dogs; pies; and other desserts.

Customers may:

• Dine in

• Order carry-out of less than 10 items by coming to the church for orders to be filled immediately

• Order carry-out of 10 or more items or bulk soup by calling the church at 309-467-3026 or Sandi Sylvester at 309-360-9608 by 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Drive-through carry-out or delivery will not be offered.

Cost is on a donation basis. Proceeds will support church mission projects and Eureka Area Food Pantry.

Fundraiser coming to Roanoke, Benson

ROANOKE-BENSON-The Roanoke Benson High School Class of 2024 is hosting a fundraising lunch at the Roanoke Farmers Association at both the Roanoke and Benson locations, Oct. 15 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Smoked pork sandwiches, chips, drink and a homemade chocolate chip cookie will be available for a quick drive thru lunch for the area farmers and community members. Pre-orders can be made to Bev Luginbuhl, 309-712-3448.

Please consider supporting the school's effort to create a safe and enjoyable prom night for their children.

Eureka blood drive

EUREKA-The many weather-related disasters have slowed the ability of persons to give blood throughout the county. Help the Red Cross maintain a stable blood supply by making an appointment to donate today. Now is the perfect time to resolve to be a regular blood donor and help save lives. A special thank you to those that gave at their August blood drive as they collected 72 pints. Those that gave whole blood are now eligible to give again. Healthy individuals are urged to give now and be the lifeline patients need. The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need. On Oct. 17 the Eureka Methodist Church and the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be hosting a drive from 12-6 p.m. The drive will be held at the Eureka Methodist Church 208 North Callender Street, Eureka. Eligible individuals can donate blood every 56 days. You can sign up by going to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 or call Nancy Aldridge at 1-309-467-4750. Walk-ins are being accepted. Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass the morning of your appointment.

Nazarene Church Youth Garage Sale

EUREKA-A huge garage sale and bake sale to be held Oct. 13-15 at Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1601 S. Main Street in Eureka. The sale will run 7 a.m. -1 p.m. each day, Thursday through Saturday. This will be a very large sale. Among the items to be sold is, a working 1940’s Singer sewing machine in it’s own carrier with all original parts, Christmas trees/wreaths, many floral arrangements for all seasons, furniture, nice matching throw rugs, ice skates, twin bed, stove, tower fans, Original RCA dog. You name it, they probably have it.

The youth are raising funds to travel to the Nazarene youth convention which will be held in Tampa Bay, Florida in July of 2023. The convention is a wonderful opportunity for the teens for growth, discipleship, mission work, and meeting other teens from across USA and Canada. Please contact the church office, 309-467-2276 if you have any questions or message them through their Facebook page “Eureka Grace Nazarene”.

Roanoke library offers Medicare presentation

ROANOKE-A free informational presentation, "Medicare 101" will be offered at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Roanoke Branch, 123 E Broad St., Roanoke on Oct. 15, from 10-11:30 am. The basics of Medicare Parts A-D and Medicare Supplements will be covered along with recent updates as the annual enrollment period begins. The seminar is open to the public and for educational purposes only. As space is limited, registration is requested by calling or texting Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371.

Taste of Eureka Tickets on sale

EUREKA-Tickets for the annual Taste of Eureka are on sale at Eureka IGA, 514 W. Center, and the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. Tickets are $5 and are available until sold out. The annual Taste of Eureka event will be held on Oct. 14 from 4-7 p.m. The Taste of Eureka is an opportunity for people to visit participating Eureka Business Association member businesses and pick up a sampling of treats, coupons, and other items. Some businesses will also be offering special sales and drawings during the event. 18 businesses will be participating this year. For more information about the Eureka Business Association and their annual community events, visit www.eurekabusiness.net.

Fire department to hold open house

ROANOKE-To celebrate fire prevention month, the Roanoke Fire Department, will hold an open house on Oct. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at the Roanoke Fire House, 108 W. Broad, Roanoke. There will be firetruck rides, refreshments, a bounce house and face painting from 2-4 p.m.

County accepting Soil and Water Conservation District nominations

EUREKA- Beginning on Nov. 24, nominations will be accepted for the two-year-term of the office of Director of the Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District at the district's office at 937 W. Center St., Eureka, during our normal business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To be considered for nomination as a candidate for the office of Director, nominees must provide proof of residency or ownership of land located within the boundaries of the District. Interested persons must respond by noon on Jan. 4, 2023.

Eureka Church celebrates 80 Years

EUREKA-Eureka Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1601 S. Main St., is celebrating 80 years of history and ministry impact. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration during the worship service on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 am. There will be a cake reception following the service.

The church invites anyone with a past connection to the congregation to pass this information on and be with them on Oct. 16. If anyone has served in ministry here in Eureka at the church or elsewhere after being a part of this congregation, the church hopes you are able to join them on Oct. 16.

If you are not able to attend in person but would like to send a video greeting to the congregation, please message them through their Facebook page. They encourage everyone to visit their Facebook page, Eureka Grace Nazarene, to let them know you are coming.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Oct. 18, at noon, in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be provided to any guests or visitors (1st 6). Their Speaker will be John Luginbuhl, who will give a presentation on the construction, operation and benefits of “Solar Energy”.

Pancake and sausage supper

WASHINGTON-Hopewell Grange is holding its annual pancake and sausage supper on Oct. 27 from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 474 Grange Rd., Washington. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 4 - 10. Children under 4 are free. Tickets may be purchased from Hopewell members in advance or at the door. The meal features sausage prepared by Raber’s, cooked outside, sauerkraut, applesauce and pancakes. Carryout or dine-in available. Fresh bulk and link sausage will be available for sale at the hall the day of the supper.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.